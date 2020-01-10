Loading...

On January 10, 2016, the music community achieved a success that we did not expect and that we could never have prepared for. Just two days earlier for his 69th birthday, David Bowie released his album Black Star, but the glam-rock musician knew a secret about this album of which the world was not yet aware: it would be his last. Black Star was Bowie’s last gift in the world, and he did it as such.

Suffering from a private battle with liver cancer, Bowie wrote his latest masterpiece as a man envisioning his own mortality. While Bowie is gone, he is certainly not forgotten as he continues to inspire decades of artists before and after death.

Meet below for 10 artists who spoke openly about the impact of Bowie.

1. Kurt Cobain

Years after his death, some Kurt CobainThe newspaper’s engravings were published in book form. Among the scribbled pages was a list Nirvana The singer considered the 50 best albums, including the release of Bowie in 1970, The Man Who Sold The World. The highlight did not surprise fans of the group’s iconic MTV Unplugged ensemble when playing the track. A live album of the concert, MTV unplugged in New York, marked the first disc released from the grunge kings after Cobain’s death. It went on to be their most successful posthumous release, as it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has been certified 5x multi-platinum. Even though Nirvana played lesser-known songs on the MTV scene, it is still considered one of the best albums of all time.

2. Robert Smith

The treatment singer Robert Smith has regularly reminded of Bowie’s impact on him. Describing him as “the first artist who (he said) was (his)” after discovering his music when he was a child, Smith revealed that Ziggy Stardust was the first vinyl he had ever bought. Like many, Bowie drew Smith with his wide range of personalities. “I always liked the way he did things as much as he did,” he says. “I love this idea of ​​being an outsider and creating characters.” The Cure then paid tribute to Bowie’s classic “Young Americans,” which was released among the mass of B sides and remixes on Join the points: B sides and rarities in a box set in January 2004.

3. Billy Corgan

Billy corgan took Bowie’s impact to the next level by performing “All The Young Dudes” with singer at his own rockstar-studded birthday party, David Bowie and Friends: A Very Special Birthday Concert. Mash pumpkins then recorded a live album after the release of their eighth album, Oceania, in 2012, which included a cover of Bowie’s hit “Space Oddity”. The inspiration did not stop after Bowie’s death when Corgan wrote “Zowie” on rocker for his solo LP Ogilala in 2017. “It was written at the time David died and I thought about him a lot Says Corgan to Rolling Stone. “I had the chance to work a little with him. I was really struck by his death. You almost have to step back and say to yourself, “OK, this is the end of a journey. What does it mean? How do we assess this artist now that there are no more? “It sort of closes the circle.”

4. Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson channeled his influence by delivering a strange vision of “Golden Years”. Found on 1998 Dead man on a campus soundtrack, Manson’s signature vocals blend incredibly with the classic and bewitching Bowie sound. The shock rocker explained how Bowie’s music “changed his life forever” after the singer died in 2016. “Each of his songs was a way for me to communicate with others,” he told Rolling Stone. “It was a sedative. An excitement. A love letter that I could never have written. “

5. Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili PeppersThe version of “Suffragette City” was originally released on side B for their single “Airplane”. Their live version was recorded in the Netherlands in October 1995. It was then released in 2012. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Blankets EP, which the group gathered in the blink of an eye to a handful of their influences before their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction that same year.

6. Gerard Way

Gerard Way spoke openly about Bowie’s impact on him over the years, recalling how “Labyrinth is like a safety blanket for him”. My Chemical Romance the leader forged half of the Bowie collaboration which we didn’t know we needed opposite the used singer Bert McCracken. Found as a bonus track on the re-released version of Used’s second year album, In love and death, the singers perfectly mixed their harmonies, how Freddie mercury and Bowie approached the runway, making us fall in love with her all these years ago. Then, a few days before the MCR meeting, Way joined Thrice singer Dustin Kensrue on his Carry The Fire podcast, where he discussed the “safety” of playing a character in The Black Parade and how “heroes” like Bowie inspired him.

7. Lady Gaga

After his death, the Grammys seen Lady Gaga go on stage in a packed tribute to the musician beyond inspiration. Her performance covered Bowie’s catalog, including “Ziggy Stardust”, “Heroes”, “Changes” and “Rebel Rebel”, to name a few. Having discovered the artist at the age of 19, Gaga (who inked a portrait of Ziggy Stardust for his part) said: “I have the impression that my whole career is a tribute to David Bowie.”

8. YUNGBLUD

YUNGBLUDThe character in the scene certainly captures the theater of a young Bowie, and for good reason. The musician recently spoke of the impact of the late singer on his next second year album, calling him a “nod.” One song in particular, “Mars” is inspired by “Life On Mars?” And from a conversation he had with a transgender fan. “He told me his story, how no one understood him,” says YUNGBLUD. “He clicked with me because he reminded me of David Bowie’s” Life On Mars “, so I pay tribute to him.”

9. Patrick Stump

the Fall out Boy singer Patrick Stump spoke to AltPress shortly after Bowie’s death to discuss his admiration. Stump said he thought Bowie would die “in a laser bath on Mars” or “nose first in a literal mountain of cocaine” rather than in a “normal” way.

10. Poppy

Poppy hypnotized the world with its incomparable characters, going from precocious robotic aesthetics to total domination of metal. The artist explained how I don’t agree that the song “Concrete” captures “killing an older version of yourself”. When asked if this was related to this transition between characters, Poppy explained how the different eras of Bowie were a great inspiration to her. “I always talk about David Bowie when people talk about characters because I think he was a master and (a) a huge inspiration for me,” Poppy told AltPress. “For every album he released or in every era, David Bowie had a very distinct look, feel and vibe. Ziggy Stardust is very different from Diamond dogs. Even (on) the last recording, Black Star, his death was an art, so it’s very inspiring for me. “