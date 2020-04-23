10 Animal Crossing Islands (Ticket worth 2000 miles)

Here is a suggestion for those who are currently considering their next vacation spot: Pack these bags and make the trip to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Some of the islands created by users are beautiful enough to compete with the most pristine islands in the world. They have certainly surpassed the real world in terms of creativity. Hundreds of hours devoted to a game released just a month ago ensure that innovations are made to keep things interesting.

It is a journey that the whole family can take. The game is designed to attract all ages, so all destinations must be suitable for family vacations on the island. Indicate any skeptics on this list. We will show them some photos that make it clear that our proposal is the right one.

10 The fantastic land of Oz is officially open for visitors

via reddit u / Mruniverseisdead

The island is not meant to be a real copy of the land of Oz. Although its hidden alleys full of tulips and rushing waters are true for the mysterious aura that exists in movies and books. However, the overall experience on this Oz looks much less scary.

9 The historical significance of Vinland attracts travelers

via pinterest @ acnh-vinland

Vacationers based on history will enjoy their stay on the island of acnh-vinland. Excavations in the procession around the island suggest the recent discovery of buried archeological sites. Dinosaur fossils can be dug anywhere in Animal Crossing, but this business suit means there has to be something more.

8 Have a destination wedding on Traverse Island

via youtube @TagBackTV

The decision to use cherry blossoms to decorate a wedding hallway is clever. These favorite flowers last only a few weeks in the spring. Meanwhile, the space is meant to capture the favorite memories of a day. These two ephemeral things are a thematic struggle.

7 forest trails on Pog’s Pond Island Highlight its natural beauty

via twitter @pogpals

Not every island should be subjected to serious evolving events or see the creation of complex building blocks worth visiting. All you need is a recording bench between a few trees in groups. Travelers who just want to ruin it should think about having a picnic and enjoy the simple nature.

6 An extensive canal system makes this animal cross Venice

via youtube @Celesica

Each house is separated by a narrow water that flows to the town square. The narrow land bridges connect the neighbors’ plots to facilitate daily visits. Without the crowds of tourists, visitors can enjoy a peaceful boat ride on the canals of the island of Celesica.

5 This island has unique outdoor hotels

vai reddit u / McKarmey

Reddit user McKarmey says the hotel took four days to build, including the hours it took to raise the money and furniture to get the job done. It is complete with a lobby, three rooms for guests to book and a pool on the top floor open to all.

4 The exhibition comes to Dreamland Park every year

via reddit u / faunicorns

The carnival is a permanent highlight on this island. The bases serve fragments of stars and traditional foods such as old woman’s wool. The return is a walk with tea cups for a relaxed spin under the stars. The dreamy atmosphere resulting from blue-green shades makes the whole thing like fantasy.

3 Rock Gardens On Blossomia Honor the Japanese Tradition

via twitter @ACPC_Noemi

Calmness is a key aspect of Animal Crossing. Nothing surpasses the rock. It’s easy to add a terraforming tool. Although its simplicity makes the placement of any object vital. The final product adds a little Japanese feel to the island.

2 Laverre is a desert island and a real desert

via reddit u / Angel_of_Mischief

Shortly after most users accessed terraforming, this clever sandy island appeared. The Reddit desert video shows that the subject of the desert is accompanied by accessories such as pyramids. The creator of the island brings everything home with appropriate clothing in the desert.

1 Mossyrock provides green holidays

via pinterest @mushfarmer

Environmentally conscious travelers will find their hearts relieved after a stay in Mossyrock. Wind power strengthens its facilities. Not that there are many buildings. Yellow flowers and untouched hills dominate the landscape, making it attractive to nature lovers. Other suspensions from the main cultivated soil and mushfarmer olive groves.

