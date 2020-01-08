10 all-inclusive resorts in Mexico who treat their guests as royalty (5 with poor reviews)

Loading...

Breaking News: Mexico has the best resorts in the world!

If we could nominate another wonder of the world, it would be the entire country of Mexico, not just Chichen Itza. And who doesn’t like all-inclusive resorts? In Mexico they are affordable and at the same time offer great quality.

Whether you want a relaxed atmosphere or one with a vibrant nightlife, this list has it all covered. And we also recommended the not-so-large to avoid this season to ensure a pleasant trip.

Participate as we count down: 10 all-inclusive resorts in Mexico that treat travelers like royalty, plus five with terrible reviews.

Let’s start with the resorts that people were excited about …

15 Hard Rock Hotel, Riviera Maya: Party Fever

Ranked as one of the best resorts on TripAdvisor (awarded the certificate of excellence), the Hard Rock Hotel offers a brand new tropical vacation experience: 1,264 rooms, a private beach with snorkeling areas and the friendliest staff on the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico, Belize and Guatemala). Please note that the Hard Rock Hotel is for adults only.

14 Grand Hyatt, Playa Del Carmen: warm staff, clean amenities

Just a stone’s throw from La Quinta Avenida (Mexico’s tourist epicenter) is the Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen. This resort currently has a TripAdvisor score of 4.6 / 5 because it offers a wide range of amenities: bicycle storage, a fitness center and childcare.

13 All-inclusive resort Playacar Palace: ideal for weddings

Playacar Palace is number 6 of 250 in Playa Del Carmen with a perfect 5-star rating on TripAdvisor and is convenient and clean with just about everything, and has 201 rooms, 3 restaurants and 4 bars and is just a few minutes away from 5th Avenue Playacar blows out every other resort in Mexico.

12 Hyatt Ziva Cancun: luxury getaway

Hyatt Ziva Resort is indeed a playful family escape, according to Hyatt.com. This all-inclusive family resort in Cancún distinguishes itself by the most advanced facilities: 3 infinity pools, private piers and numerous fun activities such as aqua bikes and aerobics. You can get them all for the price of one.

11 Hotel Xcaret Mexico: adults only

Hotel Xcaret on Playa del Carmen is suitable for adults only, a nice paradise with a beautiful view of the beach and an extravagant nightlife. Access to the Xcaret theme park is included in your rate, as well as 6 other regions (Xel-Ha, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, XoximilCo and Xenses) with free round-trip transportation.

10 El Dorado Casitas Royale by Karisma: Best Food Around

Look no further if you want the best food in Mexico. This resort has it all and is proud to offer international gastronomic and excellent restaurants (try Fuente’s culinary theater or the Seaside Grill). Apart from that, you have your own suite, complete with a private swimming pool and a daily stocked minibar.

9 Secrets Vallarta Bay: Family Fun

“Everything is just perfect,” wrote a reviewer on TripAdvisor. Secrets Vallarta Bay is more of a cozy and intimate experience for adults only. It is also conveniently located right on the Puerto Vallarta beach and is only a short drive from the airport. The resort offers a wide range of amenities such as a spa, bars and restaurants, and a romantic Mimosa breakfast.

8 Live Aqua Beach Resort, Cancun: Festive mood

Live Aqua Beach in Cancun is a Caribbean dream come true. Fine restaurants are set up opposite the resort opposite the Caribbean Sea, reasonably affordable (only $ 297 a night), directly opposite La Island shopping mall. The harmony of relaxing sounds and picturesque sights will help you relax. Don’t forget to swim in all 8 infinity pools at the resort.

7 The Beloved Hotel Playa Mujeres: A Couples’ Resort

With 109 rooms, 24-hour room service, a gym and water activities such as kayaking and snorkeling, the Beloved Hotel in Playa Mujeres is an escape for couples far away from the busy streets. The seaweed on the nearby beach is bearable and all the amenities make it a perfect honeymoon resort.

6 Secrets Silversands Riviera Cancun: All Fun And Games

Secrets Silversands Riviera Cancun is another 5-star resort for adults in the busy Cancun region. It features 8 different swimming pools, manicured gardens, chic bars and 443 suites. There are also many fun activities to do, such as yoga and cooking classes.

And now for the resorts with bad reviews:

5 Catalonia Riviera Maya: beach with seaweed

The constant deterioration of seaweed appears to harm tourism on the beaches of Mexico and Catalonia is one of those hit hard. Believe us, it’s not nice to swim around this icky Sargassum Wireweeds. Also mentioned on TripAdvisor the resort has “annoying rooms and the worst buffets ever” according to a tourist who stayed in Catalonia Riviera Maya.

4 Iberostar Paraiso Del Mar: A Tragic Mishap

Paraiso Del Mar made headlines when a family vacation turned into a tragedy. The accident could have been prevented if the resort staff had taken the necessary safety measures after Abbey Conner had had an incident at the bar, which led to her demise. This is the same reason why the reviews plummeted and why many avoid the resort.

3 Allegro Cozumel: Not Worth Your Money

A 1-star rating on TripAdvisor says it all and the reviewers were even generous. It is so terrible that you feel sorry for the resort management. Filthy food, half-full dirty swimming pools and disrespectful staff bully this resort.

2 Melia Cozumel all-inclusive golf and beach resort: sorry excuse for a resort

“Stay here because it’s cheap, not because it’s good,” wrote a reviewer on TripAdvisor. Another stated that the hotel smells like a sewer. And the photo above shows the beach, it looks so depressing and weird. One of the only good things about this resort is the golf course.

1 BelleVue Beach Paradise: A Mess

Ranked as 5 stars out of 10 combined in hotels and 2.7 out of 5 in Sunshine UK, BelleVue needs a little makeover, but is the least angry of all bad hotels. Let’s say their service is below average, and dated rooms don’t make things better.