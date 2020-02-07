10 all-inclusive resorts in Cuba that treat guests like royalty (5 with bad reviews)

Cuba is home to some of the most beautiful beaches you will ever encounter! Not only are their white sandy beaches worth booking a trip now, but you will also be surprised to find lots of beautiful wildlife accessible through excursions at the resort.

When it comes to lively people, music, culture and numerous activities and entertainment that their resorts offer, it can be difficult to choose a place to stay. In addition, Varadero, Cuba offers guests a day trip to the country’s capital, Havana, which is undoubtedly worth a visit.

Although you are assured of a great holiday, there are a number of resorts and hotels that avoid it at all costs. If you are unsure where to book, don’t worry, because we have you covered. These are the 10 best all-inclusive resorts in Cuba, and 5 with less than great reviews.

15 Melia Cayo Coco – Nature activities

Melia Cayo Coco is easily one of Cuba’s most prestigious resorts, one that you should definitely visit. The resort itself is beautifully designed, but one of the best benefits is the beautiful beach and water activities. Cuba is home to some of the most beautiful beaches, and if you get the chance to go snorkeling, take it!

14 Royalton Hicacos Varadero – Latin Infused Entertainment

Cuba is home to some of the nicest people who are just trying to give you the best experience possible. At the Royalton Hicacos Varadero Resort & Spa you not only enjoy the swimming pools, the numerous bars and the selection of the most delicious rum, but you can also enjoy the Latin infusion-infused entertainment that gets everyone dancing.

13 Paradisus Princesa Del Mar – Royal Services found only here

At the Paradisus Princesa Del Mar Resort & Spa you, your family, friends or significant others will experience a vacation of a lifetime. This luxury resort offers guests the real royal treatment. You can opt for the Royal Service wing, which offers guests their own butlers, hot tubs, direct access to private pools and unlimited room service. Talk about luxury!

12 Ocean Varadero El Patriarca – Modern family-friendly resort

The Ocean Varadero El Patriarca is located in none other than Varadero, Cuba and is the ultimate family destination. Whether you are looking for beach activities, fun in the pool or playrooms in abundance, you have come to the right place. The resort is one of the newest in Varadero, opened in 2012, so you can expect that everything is super fresh, including the cocktails.

11 Paradisus Varadero Resort & Spa – Near trip to Havana

Paradisus Varadero Resort & Spa is another Cuban destination that you and the family love! It not only offers guests a guaranteed “wow factor”, but it is also super close to the city of Havana. If you visit Varadero, take advantage of the 1.5-hour drive to Havana and enjoy the culture, food and great people of the capital.

10 Melia Jardines Del Rey – Numerous activities on site

If you are looking for a vacation spot that offers endless activities and amenities, look no further. The Melia Jardines Del Rey offers its guests daily and nightly activities and entertainment that will give you lifelong memories. You can also expect beautiful white beaches, swim-up bars and wonderful à la carte restaurants.

9 Colonial Cayo Coco – Feels like a charming Spanish village

If you’ve always wanted to visit Spain, but find Europe too far or too expensive to travel to, look, Cuba has you covered! The Colonial Cayo Coco Hotel has a lot of history. Not only was it inaugurated by Fidel Castro himself, but the resort offers guests a charming Spanish atmosphere that will give you the feeling that you have been transported to Spain in seconds.

8 Melia Las Americas – Postcard Worthy Beach

As said, Cuba is home to the most beautiful beaches that you will ever have a taste of! Not only are you bound to some of the whitest white sandy beaches, but the water itself is crystal clear. Although the pool is always a nice place to hang out, you never want to leave Melia Las Americas beach or one of their sister resorts.

7 Be Live Los Cactus – Guaranteed peace and quiet

Although all-inclusive resorts are simply the best, all-inclusive adult resorts in Cuba are really where the party is. If you are looking for the ultimate destination for peace and quiet, Hotel Los Cactus offers exactly that. The calm atmosphere allows you to escape your daily life and chaos without a single cry or cry from a child. It sounds like pure bliss if you ask us!

6 Melia Varadero – White sandy beaches

Like many of the Melia resorts, Melia Varadero is also one of the best places to spend your holidays. The luxury resort offers guests a wonderful beach experience with beautiful white beaches that will enchant you for your entire stay. In addition to the soft white sandy beach, you can enjoy the two large swimming pools with waterfall features, more than five restaurants and basketball and tennis courts.

5 Bellevue Playa Caleta – Power outages due to storms

Although Cuba sounds like a dream, there may be times when it can become a nightmare. Cuba does have some drawbacks, especially at the Bellevue Playa Caleta, which is known to have a lot of power outages during storms. In this case, if you travel during rainy seasons, you may want to ensure that your resort has the strength to withstand rain and strong winds.

4 Sol Palmeras – Party Central

Although it is always nice to set up your party, sometimes you are just looking for peace and quiet. If you are looking for peace and relaxation, it is probably best to avoid Sol Palmeras, as they are quite a party destination. They organize numerous foam parties and have enough bars to cheer up the entire country.

3 Cayo Libertad Hotel – Terrible food

Although Cuba offers great beaches, fun activities and beautiful wildlife, they are not known for their 5-star dining experiences. Although some resorts offer better food than others, you will not get much luck at the Cayo Libertad Hotel, which has numerous reviews that claim that the food is bland and very repetitive.

2 Grand Memories Varadero – No hot water

In addition to having hit or miss options, you can find a bit of pickle when it comes to water in Cuba. Many resorts, including Grand Memories Varadero, have fairly outdated toilets, many of which do not have sufficient tanks to heat the water throughout the resort. So, a cold shower can occur for a time or two during your stay!

1 Club Kawama – outdated rooms

As said, Cuba is not the home of the most luxurious places! Despite the nice hospitality and beautiful beaches, hotels such as Club Kawama do not offer the guests much when it comes to the rooms. Many reviews claim that their bedrooms are extremely outdated and seem to appear directly from a decor magazine from the 60s.