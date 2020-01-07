10 all-inclusive resorts in Cuba Families will give rave reviews (5 that are not child-friendly)

Loading...

Cuba is a really interesting place, which is why many people visit from time to time. There is a lot of culture there that people from other places usually find very interesting.

According to wolrdatlas.com, music is one of the largest parts of Cuban culture. Music is a very big part of life for people who live in that area. There are also many other interesting facts about the culture of this country.

Another thing that is popular there are the resorts. Many of them are great for families, but there are also some that are not very family friendly. Here are some of the resorts that families should visit, as well as some that are intended for adults only.

15 Iberostar Varadero Is a resort for families

Iberostar Varadero seems to be a place that people of all ages like to see. According to best-all-inclusive-vacation-packages.com this is a place that everyone really loves and approves of. That means it’s a pretty cool place for parents to take their children with them when they travel.

14 children will certainly not be bored at Hotel Playa Costa Verde

According to best-all-inclusive-vacation-packages.com this place is popular with children. That means there are probably a lot of things that children will enjoy. Hotel Playa Costa Verde is probably also great fun for adults, so it’s great for everyone regardless of their age.

13 Melia Cayo Guillermo is family friendly

Many people visit Melia Cayo Guillermo for different types of events. According to best-all-inclusive-vacation-packages.com there are many people who choose to have their weddings at this Cuban resort, and they also like to go there with their wedding days. This place seems pretty popular with families.

12 Hotel Roc Arenas Doradas is perfect for people with children

According to reviews on tripadvisor.com, this is a place where parents should definitely see if they are planning to take their children on a trip to Cuba. The beach is beautiful and there is also a swimming pool that everyone can enjoy. They also have great employees.

11 children will enjoy being on Iberostar Bella Costa

Everyone likes to visit a resort sometimes, no matter how old or young they are. According to some reviews on tripadvisor.com, Iberostar Bella Costa is a place that many people of all ages seem to visit. This resort is relaxing but not so bad that it is boring.

10 staff can entertain children at Barcelo Solymar

When a resort claims to be family friendly, it is important that employees are skilled in dealing with children. According to tripadvisor.com, that is one of the many things that makes Barcelo Solymar such a great resort for families to visit. They know how to treat children.

9 Brisas Covarrubias Hotel is great for people of all ages

Very few places are fun for people of all ages, so those who seem pretty special. According to tripadvisor.com, this is one of those rare places. Brisas Covarrubias Hotel is a nice resort for families to visit and many people have received many good reviews about it.

8 There is a swimming pool for children at Hotel Pelicano

Many children like to play in swimming pools, that’s why this place is so great for people with children. According to tripadvisor.com, there is a swimming pool at Hotel Pelicano that is intended for children only, which means that parents should definitely consider visiting it during family holidays.

7 Iberostar Tainos is small and a great place for family vacations

Some people like to hang out at busy resorts, but others usually like those that are less crowded, and this is a place for those people. According to tripadvisor.com, this beautiful resort is smaller than some others, making it much more ideal for families than some other popular resorts.

6 families who have been on holiday in Sol Palmeras are quite satisfied

There are many reasons for people to be excited about Sol Palmeras, including the fact that it is a great place for children. According to tripadvisor.com, the food is really good, and there are many activities to keep the little ones busy while the parents relax and enjoy their vacation.

5 The medical care makes BelleVue Playa Caleta unsafe for children

Parents need to be sure that their children always have access to proper medical care and that is why this place is probably not very child friendly. According to tripadvisor.com, the medical care at this place is a bit bland, and it could certainly use a little improvement.

4 Children should not go to Varadero Beach Memories

Memories Varadero Beach looks nice, but it’s probably not a place that families should visit. According to tripadvisor.com, this resort is not as great as it seems. Some customers noted that there is some cross-contamination when it comes to food, which is very dangerous and unhealthy.

3 Melia Las Dunas does not offer many foods that are considered to be child-friendly

According to tripadvisor.com, Melia las Dunas is not the place for anyone with children. They do not offer food that children usually enjoy, which is not great for parents dealing with picky eaters. There are also other things that make this place undesirable.

2 children can be bored at Iberostar Laguna Azul

Children nowadays use a lot of internet, and that is why this place is probably not ideal for families. According to tripadvisor.com, people who go there can only get wifi if they buy a ticket for it, and that wifi only takes an hour.

1 Children can get sick on Melia Peninsula Varadero

Getting sick during a vacation is never fun, but it happens sometimes. According to tripadvisor.com, some people have fallen ill after a visit to Melia Peninsula Varadero, making that place much less desirable than some of the other resorts that exist. Apparently the food is not very good either.

