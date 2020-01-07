10 all-inclusive adults-only resorts in the Bahamas that are worth every penny (5 not worth considering)

Loading...

Whether you want a romantic vacation with your partner or it is your first trip away from your children, sometimes an adult retreat is on the agenda. Although children are of course great, there is no denying that a resort with children playing in the pool and having fun may be a little louder than an all-inclusive for adults.

The Bahamas is the perfect place if you are looking for an all-inclusive resort. But while you’re researching the best place to stay, it’s a good idea to be aware of the good and bad reviews.

Here are 10 all-inclusive adult resorts in the Bahamas that are worth every penny, along with five that are not worth considering.

15 Worth It: Rosewood Baha Mar has great staff and excellent reviews

both images are via Trip Advisor

People consider the Rosewood Baha Mar resort the perfect place to go if you’re looking for a resort in the Bahamas. So many reviews on Trip Advisor talk about how wonderful the staff is.

A traveler also shared on Trip Advisor that when she and their partner were on the beach, they were always well looked after by the staff.

14 Worth It: Breezes Resort & Spa Bahamas is relaxing (and you want to try the Jerk Chicken)

both images are via Trip Advisor

When you choose an all-inclusive resort that is for adults only, you want the atmosphere to be relaxing. You get that at this resort, and reviewers have shared on Trip Advisor that the marinated chicken is also worth trying.

There is plenty of room to relax by the pool. And if you like beautiful water, you get a lot out of this.

13 Not worth it: Club Med Columbus Isle does not have great service

both images are via Trip Advisor

According to this review from Club Med Columbus Isle, it might be something to skip because the service might not be great. A former guest shared on Trip Advisor: “Some employees were blunt and also quite rude / indecent to the point where we felt IMPOSSIBLE to ask for a drink.”

12 Worth It: Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach Resort has been refined

via Trip Advisor

Although this all-inclusive in the Bahamas families is staying there, it seems better suited for couples, so it should definitely be on your list.

The atmosphere of this resort is refined and there are many nice places for you and your partner to sit, enjoy the beautiful view and relax.

11 Worth It: Island Seas Resort gives couples privacy

via Trip Advisor

At the Island Seas Resort you stay in an apartment that would give you and your partner some privacy.

This makes this resort the ultimate all-inclusive in the Bahamas for couples, because you have the feeling that you have a hiding place and that you are not on top of all the other people staying there.

10 Not Worth It: The Toliet did not work at Sandals Royal Bahamian

both images are via Trip Advisor

According to a review on Expedia, a couple stayed in this all-inclusive adult resort in the Bahamas and their toilet literally didn’t work. They wrote: “3 people to see the first incident. 4 again to see a clogged toilet.”

It sounds like that would really be a damper for your beach vacation, even without what the first incident was.

9 Worth It: Sandals Emerald Bay has a spa and seven restaurants

both images are via Trip Advisor

What if you want a nice spa day during your beach vacation? And what if you are bored all the time in the same place?

If you want some variety with your meals and want to get the feeling that you are being pampered, then Sandals Emerald Bay is definitely worth it. There is Cafe de Paris, the Jerk Shack, Bombay Club and more.

8 Worth It: Hideways at Palm Bay is cute and natural

both images are via Trip Advisor

This all-inclusive resort in the Bahamas is beautiful and natural. It can be so wonderful to feel that you and your partner really have the chance to chat and reconnect, and this seems like a good bet. Everything from the nice bar to the rustic little houses is cute.

7 Worth It: Pelican Bay at Lucaya will appeal to gourmets, as there are at least 30 places to eat

both images are via Trip Advisor

Couples looking for the experience of a great all-inclusive resort in the Bahamas want to visit Pelican Bay in Lucaya.

If they are foodies, even better, because this place actually has 30 restaurants. Of course families can come here. But couples will love to dine in a chic and child-free place with a view.

6 Not Worth It: Hotel Riu Palace Paradise Island has a super small and busy beach

both images are via Trip Advisor

An unfortunate traveler posted on Trip Advisor that this all-inclusive adult resort only had a dirty pool with lemons and plasters in it (ugh).

If that wasn’t unpleasant enough, they also shared that the beach was so crowded because it was quite small: “Large groups of cruises also used the Rui beach for the day, which packed everyone like sardines on the beach.”

5 Worth It: Meliá Nassau Beach even does your laundry for you

both images are via Trip Advisor

A reviewer commented on TripAdvisor that this was “a good value” and wrote, “My wife and I stayed in a premium ocean view room that was recently renovated and was very beautiful.”

Couples looking for a nice hotel and some extra luxury (such as the fact that the staff does the laundry for you) would be happy here. There is even a Starbucks.

4 Worth It: Comfort Suites Paradise Island makes you feel like you are on a honeymoon

both images are via Trip Advisor

Whether you are engaged, married or have a committed relationship, with Comfort Suites Paradise Island in Nassau you will get the feeling that it is your honeymoon. It seems so romantic right?

The pool is beautiful and elegant and seems much more mature than other pools. You can’t imagine using noodles or toys here. It is the perfect place for you and your loved one.

3 Not Worth It: Warwick Paradise Island Bahamas does not have enough beach

via Trip Advisor

If you were staying in the Bahamas in an all-inclusive, you wouldn’t be negotiable about a huge and beautiful beach, would you? This is even more important for a couple outing where you want to spend time with your special person.

It seems that Warwick Paradise Island Bahamas does not have a large beach at all. On Trip Advisor a traveler wrote: “Their ‘beach’ is a bit of sand next to a lagoon with around 20 beach chairs.”

2 Worth It: Small Hope Bay Lodge has a rustic feel

via Trip Advisor

Small Hope Bay Lodge may be available for families to book, but couples will be much happier here because it has a super rustic feel.

While children may want more enthusiastic, more modern excavations, you and your partner can spend a holiday here and really disconnect from your busy and busy life. You get beautiful sunsets and lots of opportunities to walk hand in hand along the beach.

1 Not Worth It: Fowl Cay Resort is really pricey

both images are via Trip Advisor

Is $ 20,000 a lot of money for four people to go on vacation? It definitely looks like it … and as someone shared on Trip Advisor, it is what it took them to stay at Fowl Cay Resort in the Bahamas.

They wrote that the villa they stayed in was “a beautiful house with lots of outside space and incredible views. Our room in the house, however, had a terrible mold smell.” Yikes.