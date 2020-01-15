10 all-inclusive adult resorts in Jamaica that are worth every penny (5 not worth considering)

Many people who plan a vacation decide to go online to choose their accommodation. But it is difficult to search through all options, especially if you have not yet registered your destination.

First, choosing the location is absolutely necessary. Most people think of clear blue water and tropical weather when they think of a vacation. That is why Jamaica is a popular place for tourists all year round. There are many hotels to choose from, including all-inclusive resorts for adults.

For couples who want to make contact or just want to relax and have fun, Jamaica has many options that are worth every penny! Unfortunately, as with any other location, there are a few that are the best to stay away.

We did the homework and gave 10 excellent hotels to relax with your partner – and five to prevent such as the plague.

15 pairs of Negril for relaxing island vibes

via pinterest.com

Couples Negril has been described as a paradise and it is clear to see why. With nightly entertainment, a spa with tree houses and activities that promote mixing and getting to know others, this resort has island vibes. For more active couples, golf, tennis and diving are some of the options to consider, while the most adventurous couples can enjoy catamaran excursions.

14 Bahía Príncipe Luxury Runaway Bay for great amenities

via livelovelattes.com

For those couples who are looking for a larger resort with a lot to discover, this might be the best option; longer walks equals more calories burned. From unlimited à la carte dinners to amphitheater, bachata and merengue lessons, tennis, paddle surfing, kayaks, there is no shortage of facilities and included activities at this resort.

13 Breathless Montego Bay to a party

via news.paxedition.com

For those whose idea of ​​a holiday is partying all day and night – Breathless Montego Bay is the answer. With pool parties, karaoke and the general idea that it is 5 o’clock somewhere, couples can enjoy a break from their hectic lifestyle. This resort is good for those who like to dress up, party, meet new people and have fun!

12 Royal Caribbean sandals to unwind

via alexinwanderland.com

At Sandals Royal Caribbean you can enjoy the beach from your own room, with glass paneled floors to your own pool overlooking the beach. Oh, did we mention that you also got your own personal butler and unlimited access to a luxury boat that will take you to the resort and back to your bungalow? What a way to enjoy Jamaica.

11 Iberostar Grand Rose Hall to pamper yourself

via eatsleepbreathetravel.com

Indulge yourself in the Iberostar Grand Rose Hall with everything from a pillow menu (yes, you can choose different pillows every night) to massage fixtures in your bath. The experience starts when you arrive at the hotel and is welcomed with a glass of champagne and a cool towel and continues with unpacking services, a trip to the spa and turn-down service.

10 couples swept away for a lot of fun

via medicineandmanicures.com

At Couples Swept Away there is fun for everyone. This resort is suitable for every interest with a wide range of activities for every type of couple. There is tennis, squash, group fires, boat trips and tons of food. Finally, party buses and catamarans are available for couples who really want to get the most out of their vacation.

9 The caves for the best view

via tripadvisor.com

The official website of the caves describes it as a “utopia that combines all natural glamor of Negril with a modern, metropolitan attitude.” This resort is suitable for fans of beautiful views, happy to be surrounded by nature and breathtaking scenery. If the idea of ​​a couple for a great vacation is completely gone and enjoys each other’s company, this hotel will not disappoint.

8 Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay To Wed

via blog.teshornjackson.com

Beautiful wedding party tents and a private beach ensure an unforgettable wedding that couples (or their guests) will forget. The wedding coordinator of this resort takes care of every detail to make the day go as smoothly as possible. Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay also has a beautiful ballroom for wedding receptions, as well as a terrace.

7 Hedonism II to release your inhibitions

via tripadvisor.com

With an au naturel beach and the encouragement to drink before noon, Hedonism II offers a retreat for free spirits or would like to become one. This resort offers games that encourage people to mingle and get to know each other, as well as an adult playground, whose website chooses to say “you need to get to know” when describing.

6 Couples Tower Isle for outstanding food

via tripadvisor.com

Couples Tower Isle offers six restaurants with a variety of cuisines ranging from Italian to Jamaican. There is also a pool grill that is open all day, from everything from sandwiches to marinated chicken. In addition to luxury dining in restaurants, there is also dining in a suite that is said to not disappoint.

5 Club Ambiance for an outdated experience

via tripadvisor.com

It seems that Club Ambiance urgently needs a makeover. From rusty doors and water heaters to not so clean bedding, many couples have decided to refrain from booking this hotel and with good reason. Many have complained about the lack of hot water and dingy furniture, which probably explains why this resort is considered one of the worst all-inclusive options in Jamaica.

4 Mangos Jamaica for limited food options

via tripadvisor.com

Couples who visit Mangos Jamaica seem to have one thing in common: hunger and a longing for cold drinks. One of the things travelers pay when booking all-inclusive hotels is the food, and they are generally confronted with different choices. At this resort, however, it seems that you are not an early riser, you may not get the worm – literally.

3 Shaw Park Beach Hotel and spa for no entertainment

via booking.com

One of the things that everyone wants from their vacation is fun. When a hotel does not even play music in the common areas, it tells you two things. Firstly, this hotel is probably meant for people who like to live outside the roster – with a creative imagination and the ability to entertain themselves. Secondly, if couples love dead silence and find that relaxed, this place delivers.

2 Hotel Riu Palace Jamaica for turbulent beach water

via tripadvisor.com

Man-made beaches are everywhere and cannot be judged because, hey, they can do the trick for some. However, if couples want to experience clear water, the type they could see from above, this may not be the place. It seems that the turbid water is a primary complaint.

1 Jewel Paradise Cove For Subpar Rooms

via tripadvisor.com

For some, the room in which they stay really sets the tone. Upon arrival at a resort, broken furniture and a dirty bath can feel like a premonition of a not so pleasant stay. Now the idea that part of taking vacation time is to do fun activities, not being locked up in the room, is completely understandable. But your room must at least be safe and clean.