10 accessories to take your Nintendo Switch to the next level

If you are a fan of the Nintendo Switch, you have a lot of company. With almost 40 million switches sold since 2017, it is the first new handheld console that has seriously impacted the gaming market since the Gameboy days. In fact, it has so much appeal that Sony even comes up with the idea of ​​one day making their PS4 games playable on the switch.

Now that the equivalent of the dog and cat game world could live together one day, it might be time to invest in new accessories to perfectly outsmart your switch should this magical day ever come. These 10 cool add-ons currently save up to 33 percent.

8BitDo SN30 Bluetooth Gamepad – $ 23.99 (originally $ 29.99)

Modern gaming with a pronounced retro touch: This controller dates from the 90s and has the very best technology available today. Compatible with the switch and a variety of other devices, this wireless recourse (available in four colors) also has a battery with up to 18 hours of fun with a single charge.

8BitDo N30 Retro Bluetooth Gamepad – $ 21.99 (originally $ 29.99)

Before the SNES there was the 80s – and the NES. In case you’re interested in retro, this controller is also equipped with Bluetooth and other modern upgrades to play all of your switch games effortlessly and wirelessly.

Gbros. Nintendo Switch Wireless Adapter – $ 14.99 (originally $ 19.99)

The 2000s brought us the GameCube. So if you are more concerned with congestion in this era, this adapter will take you back in time. This accessory can be connected to a conventional wired GameCube controller and then synchronized with your switch over an area of ​​more than 30 feet.

Wireless controller for Nintendo Switch – $ 37.99 (originally $ 49.99)

Regardless of your preferred controller configuration, this wireless pair can replicate it. Split them up for one in each hand, assemble them with a controller handle (not included), or connect them to the switch for better hand control. Each controller (equipped with its own accelerometer and a gyro sensor for motion control) can also be used for a two-player action.

Bluetooth audio adapter for Nintendo Switch – $ 39.99 (originally $ 59.99)

This Bluetooth-enabled adapter connects directly to your switch and transmits audio directly to your wireless headphones. It even syncs with two multiplayer headphones without disturbing anyone around you.

AAXA S1 Mini Projector for Nintendo Switch – $ 289 (originally $ 312.99)

Connect this mini projector to your switch, and you can instantly inflate your 6-inch switch screen up to 3m in diameter so everyone can see and play the game. It is equipped with two speakers for additional sound pop and also serves as a switch backup battery in standby mode, which offers up to two full charges for your device.

Nintendo Switch battery charger – $ 40 (originally $ 60)

Speaking of extra battery life, this all-in-one, high-density shell charger provides additional protection for your switch and delivers uninterrupted charging power even while playing. The 10,000 mAh battery doubles your playing time, you are always protected against overcharging and the built-in stand prevents overheating due to the cooling air flow.

Crystal Case for Nintendo Switch Lite (Gray) – $ 8.99 (Originally $ 11.99)

If you have one of the new Switch Lites, protect it from scratches, dirt, stains or even falls with this transparent case. All connections remain open, your view and controls are never blocked, but the Switch Lite remains in pristine condition.

Nintendo Switch Lite Silicone Case (Gray) – $ 9.99 (Originally $ 14.99)

For additional lite protection, this ultra-flat, wear-resistant, drop, slip and collision-proof full-body case offers silicone. This complete unit cover also protects your switch from dust and sand when you take it into the big, bad world.

2-in-1 protective case with stand for Nintendo Switch Lite (gray) – $ 14.99 (originally $ 19.99)

This bag not only holds your Switch Lite in shock-absorbing, high-quality, flexible TPU, but is ergonomically designed so that it fits perfectly in your hands. This ultra-protection system is also available in turquoise or yellow and has an adjustable stand and secure slots to hold two additional switch playing cards.

