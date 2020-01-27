10.2-inch iPad $ 99 off plus official iPhone cases starting at $ 23

Monday’s best deals include a $ 99 discount on a 10.2-inch iPad and various official iPhone 11 cases starting at $ 23. You can also save on the 12-inch Apple MacBook in a certified refurbished condition. See below for all of this and more in the last 9to5Toys lunch break.

10.2-inch Apple iPad reduced up to $ 99

Amazon is currently taking up to $ 99 off Apple’s 10.2-inch Wi-Fi iPad with offers $ 250. The exceptional offer here is the 128 GB Wi-Fi model at $ 330, which is lower than the regular price of $ 429. This is also true at the historic low price in the Amazon.

With a larger 10.2 inch screen, Apple Pencil support and compatibility with smart connector accessories, it is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in the Apple stable currently. Includes A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera and support for 1080p HD recording.

Save on official iPhone 11 and X / S / Max cases

Amazon brings back one of the most popular sales this fall, reducing almost all official Apple iPhone 11 and XS / Max cases by $ 23. You can find the rest of the official line of Apple iPhone cases for sale here. Almost every ad is marked with fresh drops on different colors, so be sure to look through to find the color you want.

Get 50% off the Apple 12-inch 512GB MacBook

Today only, Woo

t offers the 12-inch Apple 512GB MacBook Pro in refurbished condition certified for $ 750. Free delivery is available for Prime members. For comparison, you would have originally paid $ 1,499 for this model. Today’s deal is $ 80 less than our previous mention.

Apple’s 12-inch MacBook includes a Retina display, USB-C connectivity, and more. This ultra-portable machine is perfect for working on the go or at home. Although it was discontinued in 2019, this model was a Mac beloved by many. Includes 90 day warranty upon purchase. All in all, it’s great value for money for kids or grandparents interested in a Mac who don’t need the latest technology.

Denon’s 5.2-Ch. The A / V receiver has AirPlay 2

Electronics Expo via Rakuten offers the Denon 5.2 channel AirPlay 2 A / V receiver (AVR-S640H) for $ 235. That’s $ 55 off what the same seller charges on Amazon and a savings of $ 64 over the rest. Today’s offer beats the lowest price we’ve tracked by $ 14. If you’re on iOS, AirPlay 2 is the way to launch content wirelessly. This receiver supports Bluetooth, Alexa and Alexa, greatly improving the configuration of your home theater. With five HDMI inputs, you can bring a new level of organization to all these decoders and consoles. 4K and Dolby Vision are both supported, which also provides a clear picture with HDR.

Das Keyboard Model S for Mac sees rare reduction

Amazon currently offers the Das Keyboard Model S Professional for Mac for $ 99. It’s good for a $ 20 discount, matches our previous mention in October, and it’s the lowest we’ve seen in over a year. This German-style wired mechanical keyboard features MX Cherry Blue switches with laser-etched key caps. It is specially designed to be paired with your Mac, with the expected brightness controls and multimedia keys, as well as a two-port USB hub.

Best trade-in offers

9to5Mac also keeps an eye on the best trade-in deals on the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best exchange deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or just head to our exchange partner directly if you want to recycle, exchange or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for a $ 15 extra on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel for all the latest videos, reviews and more!

Canon EOS R: the best camera to capture travel adventures? (Video)

Xbox Elite Series 2 Review: A Sophisticated, Feature-Rich Controller (Video)

DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2: practice with the latest Razer mice (Video)

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo (/ embedded)

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Lor8pt_Rnk (/ embedded)