1 ‘Together At Home’ Celebration Delivers MMA, New music Alongside one another

1 Championship introduced that Just one World: Alongside one another At Home, a globally televised and streamed distinctive in support of the struggle from the COVID-19 pandemic, will air on Just one Championship’s formal Fb Page and on the One particular Tremendous App on Saturday (Friday in North The usa) commencing at 11 a.m. PDT/2:00 p.m. EDT for the six-hour streamed function, top up to the world broadcast distinctive which takes place at 5:00 p.m. PDT/8:00 p.m. EDT.

Introduced by international advocacy firm World-wide Citizen, and the Planet Health and fitness Business, One Globe: Collectively At Household will demonstrate unity between all folks who are impacted by COVID-19 and will also celebrate and help brave healthcare staff accomplishing everyday living-saving work on the front lines.

Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Others Established To Carry out

Curated in collaboration with Woman Gaga, the A single Planet: Alongside one another At Dwelling broadcast specific will involve performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Inexperienced Working day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith City, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL Neat J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Surprise, Taylor Swift, and Usher.

Main up to the world broadcast specific, there will be a six-hour streamed event on One particular Championship’s formal Fb website page and on the A single Super App that commences at 11 a.m. PDT/2:00 p.m. EDT.

The streamed celebration will incorporate performances and appearances from Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Frequent, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jasmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Woman Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Possibility, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Image This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero.

“The entire world is traversing by difficult and tricky instances,” Just one CEO Chatri Sityodtong claimed. “The A person Entire world: Together At Property world distinctive offers an chance for people all about the planet to unite in celebration of humanity, and to come alongside one another as one to fight COVID-19. Tune in to this when-in-a-life span occasion that includes the world’s largest stars. We are also now operating with World Citizen to present fans with 1 Championship’s very own series of exclusive #TogetherAtHome online written content, encouraging people today to continue to be active and igniting their spirits.

“I am happy to be component of these kinds of a crucial movement that aims to recover the earth and flatten the curve. It is usually a privilege and honor to function along with World wide Citizen, in particular now through this world problem the place we can all genuinely make a variation. As the world’s greatest martial arts group, Just one Championship will support to ease the stress of existence indoors. We hope you all get pleasure from the time with our A single Championship superstars.”

A single Globe: Collectively At Home is not a telethon – it is a historic, to start with-of-its-kind world broadcast event to rejoice the heroic endeavours of local community overall health personnel, and to help the Globe Well being Group in the worldwide struggle to stop COVID-19.

Genuine-Daily life Activities To Be Featured

The broadcast will characteristic stories from frontline health care workers on the COVID reaction, commitments from philanthropists, governments and organizations to help and equip frontline health care workers close to the earth, with masks, gowns and other crucial products, and to community charities that offer food, shelter, and health care to people that want it most.

For additional details about World wide Citizen and its marketing campaign to guidance the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, driven by the UN Foundation, be sure to stop by globalcitizen.org and abide by @GlblCtzn on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram utilizing #GlobalCitizen.

To study additional about WHO’s reaction to the pandemic and the COVID-19 Solidarity Reaction Fund, please go to www.who.int/COVID-19 and follow @WHO on Twitter, Fb, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.