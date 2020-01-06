1 student injured and 1 in detention after being stabbed at Rockport Middle School

Loading...

A Massachusetts college student was stabbed in a fight with another student, police said on Monday. Police responded to Rockport Middle School in response to an assault on Monday morning involving two students. Police custody, according to Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for the Essex district attorney, has no further details. . – He said the lessons would continue, with a police presence at the school.

A Massachusetts high school student was stabbed in a fight with another student, police said on Monday.

Police intervened at Rockport Middle School in response to an assault on Monday morning involving two students.

A student was stabbed at Rockport Middle School and another minor was taken into custody, according to Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for the Essex District Attorney.

She had no more details.

According to the Boston Globe, Rockport superintendent Robert Liebow said in an email to parents that “serious physical assault” had taken place at school.

He said the lessons would continue, with a police presence at the school.

.