1 person dies in Burlington house fire

Updated: 3:35 p.m. EST Jan 9, 2020

One person died in a fire that started on Thursday in a single family home in Burlington. A two-alarm fire broke out on the white ranch at 26 Maryvale Road on Thursday afternoon. The Burlington fire chief confirmed that one person had died, but did not provide further details about the victim. The Fire Marshal’s office confirmed that a fire investigator had been dispatched to the scene.

