$ 1 million prizes will be awarded for the mobile tournament

In Activision Blizzard’s “Mandatory Call: Mobile” game, “Veteran” or higher level mobile players will try to win $ 1 million in a new one-month tournament starting April 30.

The Mandatory Invitation: Mobile World Championships will end on May 24 and will “win more than a million dollars,” Activsion wrote on Thursday.

Players can participate in the game on four weekends and the first 10 players they play will receive tournament points. The tournament’s 80 points allow a player to advance to the second round when asked to create a team of other qualified players to fight for the team’s victory.

The tournament is the first attempt by Activision to turn a mobile game into an export event. It also tries to keep up with the competition from other free mobile games that are ahead of popular console titles.

The $ 1 million prize pool is not the largest mobile gaming tournament offered – last year, Tencent and PUBG Corp.’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile offered $ 2 million to the winners of the 2019 Club Open.

Also read: The Nevada Game Board approves Wager for League Call of Duty matches

Activision has followed a few rules – the game must be played strictly on a mobile phone, and anyone who uses bluetooth or wired controllers and mice and keyboards will not be able to score points and stay in the rankings. Desktop emulators that mimic mobile gaming on PC will also be invalid. Fraudsters will be banned from future Call of Duty tournaments, Activision said.

In addition to cash prizes, the tournament offers in-game rewards, which players can register and purchase when they reach a certain threshold level.

Activision did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the structure of the tournament after the second round or how the prize money will be distributed. The game developer said more information on how to participate and watch will be available on his website soon.

“We can’t wait to share more next week,” the Activison Call of Duty Mobile account wrote on Wednesday.

The Call of Duty Mobile World 2020 tournament will start online on April 30. There are more than $ 1 million in prizes in the tournament. @PlayCODMobile players of special or higher level can compete. Read more: https://t.co/xpvg9C8Cir pic.twitter.com/QkJVSYNpah

– Activision Blizzard (@ATVI_AB) April 22, 2020

10 social films to watch in isolation, “From Home Alone” to “Mariansky” (Photos)

Welcome to self-isolation. You may find yourself a little annoyed that many Americans are trying to slow down the spread of the coronavirus novel and (how many days they know) are stuck inside. Isn’t something over to end up streaming to Netflix? Can’t you eat all the quarantine food? Here is a list of 10 movies that won’t leave you blank when you feel isolated. Fox of the twentieth century

“Alone at Home” (1990) This John Hughes classic was left at home by 8-year-old Kevin McCallister and is forgotten by his family on Christmas Eve. Macaulay Kulkin became very nervous, avoiding intruders like Kevin. “Alone at Home” was nominated for two Oscars and won 477.1 million worldwide. Watch the trailer here. Check the streaming options here. Fox of the twentieth century

“Live” (2000) Tom Hanks plays FedEx after his plane crashed after a hurricane on an island in the Pacific Ocean. He spent four years on a lonely island, only in partnership with a volleyball player named Wilson. Cast Away has won two Oscar nominations and has a box office record of $ 429.6 million worldwide. Watch the trailer here. Check the streaming options here.

“I am conscious” (2007) It was several years after the Will Smith thriller, based on a 1954 novel by Richard Mathison of the same name, killed the virus and turned the rest into monsters. Robert Neville (Smith), the only survivor in New York, is looking for a cure. I Am Legend has 585.4 million boxers worldwide. Watch the trailer here. Check the streaming options here.

“Wildlife” (2007) Written and directed by Sean Penn, the film tells the story of Christopher McCandsiz (Emile Hirsch), a recent college graduate, who travels through the Alaska Desert and loses his livelihood. Introduction to Nature was based on a 1996 non-fiction book by John Krakauer, which was an extension of Krakauer’s 9,000-word McCandless article, The Death of an Innocent Man. The film was nominated for two academy awards and grossed $ 56.7 million on the boxing board. Watch the trailer here. Check the streaming options here. Paramount Vantage

Disturbia (2007) Alfred Hitchcock’s modern perception of the “back window” was placed under house arrest in the summer along with schoolgirl Kale Brecht. He keeps his neighbors from falling in love, falls in love and suspects one of them as an ordinary murderer. Disturbia earned $ 118.1 million in boxing worldwide. Watch the trailer here. Check the streaming options here. Paramount pictures

The Moon (2009) If you start talking to yourself, watch one of the many movies about Sam Rockwell in The Moon, the only astronaut in space. The film offers the good side of wrinkles, as it experiences a personal crisis as it nears the end of its three-year lone helium-3 mining on the far side of the moon. In the box office “Ai” 9.8 mln. Watch the trailer here. Check the streaming options here. Sony Pictures Classics

“127 hours” (2010) James Franco will star in another film based on a true story. The film was shot by a climber who stayed under a mountain for 127 hours. He is finally forced to go to despair in order to survive. “127 Hours” was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture and $ 60.7 million worldwide. Watch the trailer here. Check the streaming options here. Fox search light

“Weight” (2013) The Alfonso Cuarón space film follows Sandra Bullock as a bell master trying to return to Earth after she and her partner stay in space and play George Clooney. “Gravity” won seven Oscars, including the best director, and won 723.2 million in the Global Boxing Council. Watch the trailer here. Check the streaming options here.

“Wild” (2014) Based on Cheryl Strade’s memoir “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Ocean,” star Reese Whitsspoon Cheryl has decided to complete a thousand-hundred-mile solo run as a way to recover from a personal tragedy. “Wild” was nominated for two Oscars, including Best Actress, and grossed $ 52.5 million at the box office. Watch the trailer here. Check the streaming options here. Photo by Ann Marie Fox

“Martian” (2015) After encountering Mars, after the rest of the crew thought it was dead, astronaut Mark Watney was forced to use his intelligence and knowledge as a botanist to live alone on the planet for a year. “Martian” was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, and grossed $ 630.2 million worldwide. Watch the trailer here. Check the streaming options here. Fox of the twentieth century

Previous slide

Next slide

Arrest loves company

Welcome to self-isolation. You may find yourself a little annoyed that many Americans are trying to slow down the spread of the coronavirus novel and (how many days they know) are stuck inside. Isn’t something over to end up streaming to Netflix? Can’t you eat all the quarantine food? Here is a list of 10 movies that won’t leave you blank when you feel isolated.