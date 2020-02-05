1 man dead after reported robbery in Fairmont

Posted on Feb 5, 2020/05:03 PM EST

/ Updated: February 6, 2020 / 10:53 am EST

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A man died after being shot in an incident at The West Side Trading Post pawnshop on Wednesday morning.

According to the Fairmont Police Department, officials have been alerted to a robbery that occurred at around 11:42 a.m., according to reports from one person who was shot several times.

Officials said evidence shows that a 75-year-old man entered the shop and turned to the owner, who was behind the counter.

The older man presented the shopkeeper with a realistic-looking false weapon, as officials described it as “threatening.”

According to the police department, the owner then fired his “lawfully worn revolver” at the older man to keep the threat as low as possible.

Officials said the investigation was ongoing and the department would collect more evidence. They said that it appeared to be an “appropriate use of lethal force”.

Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Fairmont Fire Department and Marion County Rescue Squad all responded to the scene. Fairmont Police Department detectives, Marion Co. and Marion Co. Coroner prosecutors will continue to investigate.

The man’s autopsy is currently pending and his name has not yet been released.

