1 lifeless pursuing cell residence fire in Pleasant Prairie, trigger under investigation

Nice PRAIRIE — A person person is dead adhering to a mobile property fireplace late Tuesday night, April 21 in Pleasurable Prairie.

Firefighters ended up termed out to the Timber Ridge Made Housing Neighborhood on 104th Road close to 11 p.m. for experiences of a cellular property hearth.

First responding units documented significant hearth at the rear of a device on the southeast facet of the cellular home park. Witnesses said the individual that lived in the unit was quite possibly however inside of.

Pleasant Prairie Firefighters extinguished the flames, having said that in the course of a lookup of the cell property a body was positioned. The identity of the victim is not getting unveiled at this time.

The scene is at the moment being investigated by Pleasant Prairie Law enforcement and Fire Departments, assisted by users of the Kenosha County Fireplace Investigation Undertaking Pressure.

Pleasurable Prairie Hearth Office was assisted at the scene by Departments from Winthrop Harbor, Zion, Newport, Beach front Park Illinois, and Somers WI. The Racine Hearth Bells also responded to give emergency services aid.

42.520062

-87.829800