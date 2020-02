1 killed after shots fired outside of Brigham and Women’s Hospital; 5 Investigates has learned

Updated: 10:34 AM EST February 7, 2020

Hide transcript

Show transcript

ANTOINETTE: GOOD MORNING. WE INTERRUPT PROGRAMMING TO BRING YOU NEWS. REPORTS OF SHOTS OUTSIDE BRIGHAM AND THE HOSPITAL OF WOMEN IN BOSTON. THERE ARE MANY DETAILS TO GET NOW NOW. SOURCES TELLING FIVE RESEARCH SHOTS ARE BURNED OUTSIDE OF THE HOSPITAL. WE DON’T KNOW IF ANYONE HAD. THIS IS A PHOTO OF THE HOSPITAL FROM OUTSIDE, SENT TO US BY A VIEWER, A POLICE OUTSIDE. THERE ARE MULTIPLE SCENES WITH REGARD TO THIS INCIDENT. THIS IS VIDEO OF ROUTE NINE AND HAMMONDWEG IN BROOKLINE OUTSIDE OF THE STAR MARKET. THIS IS HOW THESE SCENES ARE CONNECTED. FIVE INVESTIGATIONS WERE TELLED THAT THE SUSPICIOUS BRIGHAM AND HOSPITALS OF WOMEN HAVE BEEN CAPTURED AND GOT ​​ROUTE NINE AND CRASHED THEIR CAR. YOU CAN SEE THAT THERE IS AN AMBULANCE AND THE TRAFFIC GIVES IN THIS AREA. MASSACHUSETTS STATE POLICY EIGHT – SENT A TWEET – SENT A TWEET SAY THAT THERE IS A CURRENT INVESTIGATION. THIS IS THE SCENE THAT YOU SEE IN THE VIDEO. MASS OF POLICE SAY THAT THE PUBLIC HAS NO THREAT. THERE ARE ROADS. AVOID THE AREA. THIS IS THE INFORMATION WE GET FROM THE POLICE, BUT WHAT WE LEARN FROM FIVE INVESTIGATIONS, SHOTS OUTSIDE BRIGHAM AND THE HOSPITAL OF WOMEN IN BOSTON. WE DON’T KNOW IF EVERYBODY WAS SHOT OR IF THERE WERE INJURY, BUT THE SUSPICIOUS DAMAGED THE SCENE AND BROKEN THEIR VEHICLE IN THE ROUTE AREA NINE WE ARE YOU AND HAMMOND STREET. AGAIN NO INJURY AT THE MOMENT. WE DO NOT KNOW THE CIRCUMSTANCES THEREOF, BUT WE HAVE TEXT MESSAGES FROM CHILDREN IN THE HOSPITAL WITH THE GOVERNMENT WOMEN LIKE THE DANA FARBER – BRIGHAM AND WOMEN LIKE THE DANA – FARBER INSTITUTE THAT THE HOSPITAL WASPITAL WASPITAL WASPITAL WISPITAL WALK. FOR THOSE CONCERNED WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF AN ACTIVE SHOOTER, THAT IS NOT THE CASE IN THE HOSPITAL. SUSPECT HAS SPOTED THE AREA AND WE ARE NOT SURE IF THE SUSPECT WAS IN THIS CRASH. WE BELIEVE THAT THE SUSPECT HAS BEEN TAKEN IN CUSTODY, MUCH THIS IS STILL PERFORMED. MASS POLICE SAYS THAT THERE IS NO CURRENT THREAT FOR THE PUBLIC. THEY ONLY SAY TO AVOID THIS AREA OF ROUTE NINE. THERE ARE MULTIPLE AMBULANCES AND THERE IS A GREAT REACTION OF ENFORCEMENT. IF YOU ARE WITH THIS AREA, IT IS ON THE NEWTON / BROOKLINE LINE. THERE IS A CVS AND A WHOLE SHOPPING CENTER AND I BELIEVE THAT THERE IS A PRESCHOOL OVER THE STREET. IT IS THE PANDA CUB PRESCHOOL, so keep this in mind when you go to this area. WE WILL STAY UPON THE SITUATION, BUT WE WANT TO BRING THIS TO YOUR ATTENTION THAT SHOTS HAVE BEEN BROUGHT IN BRIGHAM AND HOSPITAL OF WOMEN. THE HOSPITAL WAS EVERYTHING CLEAR, WAS IN LOCKDOWN FOR MOMENT BUT THAT IS ENDED. MASSACHUSETTS POLICE SAYS THAT THERE IS NO THREAT TO THE PUBLIC. WE WILL TAKE YOU THE LAST THROUGHOUT THE WHOLE

1 killed after shots fired outside of Brigham and Women’s Hospital; 5 Investigates has learned

Updated: 10:34 AM EST February 7, 2020

One person died Friday after shots were fired outside of Brigham and the Women’s Hospital in Boston, sources told 5 Investigates. The victim, who was not identified, was shot near the hospital. The shooter fled the scene and later crashed a vehicle in Brookline, police said. The hospital said that a member of the valet team was shot and is in a stable state. Emergency services responded to the multi-vehicle crash scene on Boylston Street near Hammond Street, where police said another person had been shot. The suspect has been detained and taken to Beth Israel Medical Center. The Massachusetts state police said there is no threat to the public right now.

One person died Friday after shots were fired outside of Brigham and the Women’s Hospital in Boston, sources told 5 Investigates.

The victim, who was not identified, was shot in the hospital area. The shooter fled the scene and later crashed a vehicle in Brookline, police said.

The hospital said a member of the valet team was shot and in a stable state.

Emergency services responded to the multi-vehicle crash scene on Boylston Street near Hammond Street, where police said another person had been shot.

The suspect was taken into custody and taken to Beth Israel Medical Center.

Massachusetts State Police said there is no threat to the public right now.

WCVB receives more information as soon as it becomes available.

.