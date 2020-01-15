GALVESTON, Texas – A member of a fishing boat crew was killed and two others are missing after their 81-foot craft collided with a 600-foot chemical tanker at the entrance to Galveston Bay just off the Texas coast, the US Coast Guard reported.

The fishing boat Pappy’s Pride capsized after a collision with the tanker Bow Fortune near the jetties of Galveston on Tuesday afternoon. Two crew members of the fishing boat were pulled out of the water and handed over to paramedics, but a search continued on Wednesday for two other crew members, the coast guard said in a statement. The Galveston Beach Patrol says that one of the rescued crew members died shortly afterwards.

About 500 feet of containment booms have been deployed around the encased fishing boat, which carried 14,000 liters of diesel, and an oil shine was reported around the ship, the Coast Guard reported. Onshore teams carried out coastline impact assessments of the impact.

The cause of the collision remained under investigation, the coast guard said.

The corresponding press