1 dead and 3 injured in "stabbing incident" in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – One person was killed and three others injured in a "stabbing incident" reported Friday morning in downtown Austin and one suspect was in police custody, announced the police and emergency officials.

The Austin-Travis County SME said that a man in his twenties was pronounced dead and a man in his fifties was transported to hospital with fatal injuries. Two others were being processed on South Congress Avenue.

Austin police said a suspect was in detention and that "no other known suspects are pending", but it was not immediately clear if the suspect suspect was among the injured or what led to the stabbing.

Police have sealed off a retail space near the heart of the popular Southern Congress trade corridor, about one mile south of the Texas Capitol.

News of the stab wounds arrived just after 8 a.m. during the generally congested morning commute on Congress Avenue.

