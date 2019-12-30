1 dead after a single vehicle accident southwest of London – London

Loading...

Published on December 30, 2019 at 8:18 am

According to Elgin County's OPP, one person died on Sunday after a single vehicle accident southwest of London.

Police say they were called to Henry Road between Johnston Line and McLean Line near Wardsville around 9:30 a.m.

According to the police, the driver of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

According to the police, the victim was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the fatal accident.

The crash forced Henry Road to close for most of Sunday, but the lane has since been reopened.

The victim has not been identified, but police say an investigation is ongoing.

