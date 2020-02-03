1 dead, 5 injured in shooting on Greyhound bus in California

One man cursed and muttered incoherent fire aboard a crowded Greyhound bus in Southern California early Monday, killing one passenger and injuring five others in a seemingly random attack, authorities and a witness said. The driver of the bus from Los Angeles to San Francisco pulled himself on the shoulder of the highway and the killer got out, but was quickly detained without incident, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Pennings said. The motive for the shooting was not immediately known, and there were no indications that the shooter knew any of the victims, Pennings said. He said several ammunition magazines were discovered along with the gun that was left on the bus. A 911 caller reported the shooting at 1:27 am because the bus was on Interstate 5 in a mountainous area between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley, a person aboard the bus with a gun had shot several passengers, Pennings said : “The bus driver immediately went to the right shoulder and somehow – we are still trying to figure out how this happened – could force the suspect out of the bus,” he said. After leaving the shooter, the driver proceeded to the next turn and entered the parking lot of a gas station. Highway patrol officers found the suspect a few minutes later and held him, Penning said. A black gun believed to have been used in the shooting had been left on the bus, Pennings said. Pennings said the motive was unknown, but said there was no evidence of terrorism at the moment. Witnesses and the suspect were interviewed and officials did not immediately identify the suspect or the victims. According to the tokens, one of the five wounded was flown to a hospital and the others were taken to hospitals in ambulances. The shooting happened when the bus was at the top of the Tejon Pass, which rises to a height of more than 4,100 feet (1,250 meters) in the small community of Lebec.Greyhound said in an email that it would soon issue a statement.

One man cursed and muttered incoherent fire aboard a crowded Greyhound bus in Southern California early Monday, killing one passenger and injuring five others in a seemingly random attack, authorities and a witness said.

The driver of the bus from Los Angeles to San Francisco rode on the shoulder of the highway and the killer got out, but was quickly detained without incident, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Pennings said.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known and there were no indications that the shooter knew any of the victims, Pennings said. He said several ammunition magazines were discovered along with the gun that was left on the bus.

A 911 caller reported the shooting at 1:27 a.m. because the bus was on Interstate 5 in a mountainous area between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley and said a person aboard the bus with a gun carrying several passengers shot, Pennings said.

“The bus driver immediately went to the right shoulder and somehow – we are still trying to figure out how this happened – we could force the bus suspect,” he said.

After he had left the shooter, the driver proceeded to the next turn and entered the parking lot of a gas station.

Road patrol officers found the suspect a few minutes later and detained him, Penning said.

A black gun believed to have been used in the shooting had been left on the bus, Pennings said.

Pennings said the motive was unknown, but said there was no evidence of terrorism at the moment.

Witnesses and the suspect were interviewed and officials did not immediately identify the suspect or the victims.

Pennings said one of the five wounded had flown to a hospital and the others were being taken to hospitals in ambulances.

The shooting occurred when the bus was at the top of the Tejon Pass, which rises to a height of more than 4,100 feet (1,250 meters) in the small community of Lebec.

Greyhound said in an email that it would soon issue a statement.

.