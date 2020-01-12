1 dead, 1 wounded in double shootout in Boston, police say

PROVIDE. >> BOSTON POLICE INVESTIGATES FIRST CITY HOMICIDE CASE OF 2020. >> LAST NIGHT HAPPENED AT DORCHESTER. THE POLICE SAYS THAT TWO MEN WERE FIRED. A MAN IS DEAD OF LIFE FROM THREATENING INJURIES. OTHER THREATENED INJURIES THAT DO NOT THREATEN LIFE. THEY TELL US THAT THEY HAVE NO SUSPECTS ON HOLD

Killed and injured in double shooting in Boston, police say

Updated: 11:16 a.m. EST Jan 12, 2020

Boston police are investigating the city’s first homicide case in 2020 after a man was killed and another injured in a double shootout. Police in Saturday’s 51 Washington St. neighborhood in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood said one victim died from his injuries while the other died in non-life-threatening injuries. authorities said that no suspect was in detention.

Officials said the shooting took place just before 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 51 Washington St. area in the Dorchester area of ​​the city.

Police say one victim died from his injuries while the other suffered life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said no suspect was in detention.