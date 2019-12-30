1 dead, 1 seriously injured after collision of pedestrians, motorcycle on the mountain – Hamilton

Loading...

Hamilton police say a 68-year-old man died on Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle collision on the mountain.

Investigators say the crash happened after 5 p.m. in the area of ​​Mohawk Road East, east of Upper Gage Avenue.

Police say the victim and an 89-year-old woman he was with were trying to cross the southern sidewalk of Mohawk Road when they were hit by an East-facing Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and, according to the police, remains in critical condition in the hospital.

The 54-year-old motorcyclist is also said to have been injured.

Investigators with information about the crash are asking everyone to contact the Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

Information can also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

