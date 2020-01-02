1 dead, 1 injured in a shootout marks Toronto's first murder in 2020: Police – Toronto

Loading...

Published on January 2, 2020

Updated January 2, 2020 at 6:22 am

Toronto police say one person died and another was seriously injured after the first city murder in 2020 in a Regent Park shootout.

Emergency teams were called into the streets of River and Dundas around 10:30 p.m. Heard Wednesday for reports of multiple shots.

Officers found two victims, both of whom were life-threatening and had been hospitalized, the police said.

On Thursday morning, police from the 51st Division confirmed that a victim had been declared dead and the murder had taken over the investigation.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

River St + Dundas St

– Officers have not confirmed shots from an elevated position

– Suspects have fled the scene

– Officers search the area

– Police operations in Toronto (@TPSOperations), January 2, 2020

@ TorontoPolice continue to investigate double shots on River Street. Two patients with life-threatening injuries stormed into the accident center in St. Mikes. Multiple shots reported by multiple shooters. ETF & K9 support #Toronto pic.twitter.com/PypcsdFLFd

– Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) January 2, 2020

