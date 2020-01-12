1. Celebrity leaves Dancing on Ice 2020 | Skate-off results of week 1 & 2

Trisha Goddard is the first celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice 2020.

The talk show’s 62-year-old host and her partner Łukasz Różycki lost in the skate-off, and the judges unanimously decided to save for the news anchor Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield.

Trisha struggled on her first appearance and fell onto the ice in the middle of the routine – but she was able to get up and carry on, a feat that the jury praised. Unfortunately, she only scored 13.5 points and was at the bottom of the leaderboard in both the first and second week.

After Trisha landed in the skate-off, she opted for a routine for Proud by Heather Small – a song with emotional resonance because she has experience with breast cancer.

Lucrezia, who scored 18.0 points with her first dance, fought back with a performance by Cyndi Lauper on Time After Time.

“To be honest, tonight it was a very close decision for me who to save,” commented Christopher Dean.

When she said goodbye to the show, Trisha said to moderator Holly Willoughby: “I achieved what I wanted. Obviously I would have liked to achieve a lot more. “

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 6 p.m.