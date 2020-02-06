$ 1 billion plan to bring electric vehicle charging stations to rural areas

The lack of charging stations remains one of the biggest obstacles to the widespread acceptance of electric cars. However, two companies plan to spend $ 1 billion to address this shortcoming. Charging station operator ChargePoint and the National Association of Truck Stop Operators (NATSO) plan to add charging stations at 4,000 locations in the United States. While most charging infrastructure initiatives focus on busy corridors between major cities, ChargePoint and NATSO plan to focus on rural areas.

The agreement between ChargePoint and NATSO provides that charging stations will be installed at the 4,000 locations by 2030. At this point, the companies had only signed a letter of intent, so the actual work had not yet started.

ChargePoint and NATSO didn’t give much information about where the charging stations would be. A press release states that the stations on motorways will be relocated primarily to rural areas and that the network of new stations will be connected to the corridors designated by the Federal Motorway Administration as the FAST Act. These are sections of the motorway on which not only charging stations but also infrastructures for hydrogen fuel cell and natural gas vehicles are to be built. The exact number and location of these corridors is uncertain, as sections of the road must be designated by state and local authorities and then approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation. This process is ongoing.

Moving charging stations to rural America could spark interest in electric cars in parts of the country that automakers tend to ignore. Electric car sales are usually concentrated on the coasts, where the charging infrastructure is much more robust. While some efforts have been made to improve the charging infrastructure elsewhere – for example, by installing stations along the legendary Route 66 – infrastructure efforts tend to focus on areas where automakers believe electric cars are doing well will sell.

Charging stations do not fully solve this problem. More and more dealers have to store electric cars and sell them with enthusiasm. But more charging stations could give drivers confidence to take longer trips. In the meantime, ChargePoint is expanding its network and NATSO is getting a captive audience selling soda and snacks while waiting for the cars to be charged.

