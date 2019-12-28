08 p.m., TV, radio, broadcast

Who: Penguins (22-11-4) vs. Predators (18-13-6)
When: 7:08 p.m.
Where: PPG paints arena
Goalkeepers: Tristan Jarry (12-5, 1.87) or Matt murray (10-6-4, 2.91) vs. Pekka Rinne (13-6-3, 3.04) or Juuse Saros (5-7-3, 3.08)
TV: AT&T Sports Net, Fox Sports Tennessee
Radio: 105.9 The X
Streaming: NHL.tv
satelite: SiriusXM 220, Internet 942
Tickets: Available
Score Box: NHL GameCenter
Here you are guessing all the effects of those five-day Christmas holidays that will disappear immediately with this hurried change. Neither team is expected to have a game day, but it will remain a routine. Mike Sullivan He will meet with journalists at 5 p.m. and the clashes at 7:08.

DK covered the game in Nashville, then flew to Baltimore to pick up the Steelers. Taylor Haase, Matt Sunday and I will have coverage here today.

