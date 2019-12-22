05 p.m. – The reporter

Loading...

Scroll down to join us for live score updates, news and analysis on Sunday afternoon while the Raiders play their last game in Oakland.

ESSENTIALS OF THE GAME: Raiders (6-8) against Chargers (5-9) at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. (PT)

TV: CBS-TV, broadcasters: Greg Gumbel (play by play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (reporter).

POSSIBILITIES: Raiders -7.5. BELOW: 45.0

SERIE: The Raiders lead all-time series 64-54-2. LAST MEETING: The Raiders won 26-24 in Oakland on November 7, 2019.

WHY RAIDERS COULD WIN: The Chargers have lost four of their last five games, including a 39-10 loss to the Vikings last week as Philip Rivers struggles continued. While being thrown for 4,055 yards, Rivers also has 18 interceptions: he had three against the Vikings and three in a 26-24 loss at Oakland in November. … Although the Raiders just played their last game in Oakland, they should experience a home advantage again in Carson, where Raiders fans have been loud and proud over the years.

WHY CHARGERS COULD WIN: Rivers, 38, could be playing his penultimate game in his legendary career and facing the porous defense of the Raiders should make things easier for him. … The Chargers won't have to worry about Raiders outstanding rookie runner Josh Jacobs, who will be left out with a shoulder injury. The Raiders will also be hampered by the losses of tackle Trent Brown (pectoral injury) and guard Richie Incognito (ankle). … L.A. has one of the league's most powerful runner duos in Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler, who could fit the Raiders.

RAIDERS NEXT GAME: vs. Broncos in Denver on Sunday, December 29 at 1:05 p.m. (PT)

Click Like on our Oakland Raiders Facebook page for more news, comments and conversations about the Raiders.

To see the update feed live on your mobile device, click here.

For more coverage of the Oakland Raiders, follow us on Flipboard.

To get full coverage of the Oakland Raiders, visit our Raiders section.