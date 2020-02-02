02/02/2020 – the 1st palindrome day in 909 years

NEW YORK – February 2, 2020 marks a very special occasion – the date is a palindrome, meaning that it is the same as reading forward and backward.

It is 2 February 2020 or 02/02/2020, in both the MM / DD / YYYY format and the DD / MM / YYYY format. At a little after 14:00 it was 02:02:20 on 02/02/2020.

This is the only time this date will take place this century.

The previous palindrome date came 11/11/1111 909 years ago. The next one will be on 12/12/2121 in 101 years and after that there will be a new one on 03/03/3030. Solihull School Maths Department wrote on Twitter: “Today is a Palindrome day in all date formats (UK, US, ISO). It is also a palindrome day of the year (33) and there are still a palindrome number of days in the year (333). A very unique day! “

The Royal Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas advertised weddings on the “important” date, indicating that your two-year anniversary would fall to 2-2-22. “Two are the ultimate symbolic number that represents you and your spouse.”

It is also Super Bowl Sunday and Groundhog Day.

November 11, 2011 caused a lot of commotion. When the clock struck 11:11:11 on 11/11/11. It was the only double-digit palindrome date and will not return 100 years, in 2111.

However, it is not as perfect as 02/02/2020, because the use of the entire year 2011 ruined the symmetry.

The Las Vegas Chapels are bursting at the seams with couples trying to make the knot on 11/11/11, with “Queen of Nightlife” Tiffany Masters holding on to what she billed as the world’s largest reception.

Verizon Wireless launched its Droid Razr at 11:11 on 11/11/11 and there was even a movie “11-11-11”, about an American author plagued by strange events and constant sightings of the number 11.

Human brains are naturally inclined to search for patterns, and many regard such dates as happiness. Daniel Hardt, president of Life Path Numerology Center in Indianapolis, called it a “powerful day.”

In September there was a week with palindrome dates in the US format, if you deleted the 20 in the year. There was 9-10-19, 9-11-19 and so on until 19-9-19. But these of course only worked with the American format MM / DD / YYY.

Since 2011 there has been one of these every year, but that was the last of the century.

A palindrome is any word, sentence or sequence of numbers that reads the same, whether you read it forward or backward, such as “mother”, “racing car” or “tacocat.” Author James Joyce has invented ‘tattarrattat’ pointed out the sound of a knock on the door and the longest one-word palindrome in the Oxford English Dictionary.

Famous palindromes are “rats live on no evil star”, “never odd or even” and “a man, a plan, a channel, Panama.” The expression “A toyota is a toyota” can go on forever as palindrome, as in “A toyota is a toyota is a toyota …”

Palindrome comes from the Greek words ‘palin’, which according to Dictionary.com means ‘again, back’ and ‘dromos’, which means ‘run’. Palindrome is therefore a word word that goes back on its own.

