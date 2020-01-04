LATEST ARTICLES
In our opinion: Welcome, Mayor Mendenhall. Salt Lake City needs flawless leadership
Salt Lake City occupies an interesting place in the Utah landscape. For foreigners, it is primarily the seat of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and an...
Flu or cold? These are the most common flu symptoms in children
The lacks of Kris Letang (again) Doom Penguins vs. Panthers
Kris Letang must be better. The. Let’s try the positive approach this time. Frankly, I don't know which approach could work for Mike Sullivan and the Penguins, this after three additional hours of...
Athol Daily News – A look at local athletes playing in college
The winter season is in full swing and now that it's officially 2020, a new decade has begun on the local sports front.New Year's Day offers a break from high school...
The video shows how the Amazon truck loses control near the windy Wyo border
By employees of the Oil City on January 2, 2020A screenshot from the video shows an Amazon truck seconds after losing control and crashing on I-25 a...
Iraq informs Trump GTFO after strike that killed Qassem Soleimani
Sunday, just days after the US strike that killed powerful Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, the Trump administration had its first real taste of the international response. The Iraqi parliament voted...
TV guide – Awkwafina writes history in the Golden Globes – Entertainment – Austin...
Awkwafina has just written history at the Golden Globes. The actress won the best lead actress in a comedy for her performance in The Farewell and became the first woman of...
Ricky Gervais followed everyone from Epstein to Felicity Huffman in his interlocking golden globes...
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: In this handout photo from NBCUniversal Media, LLC, host Ricky Gervais speaks on stage during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton...
Lady Gaga reveals PTSD diagnosis after she has been raped repeatedly
During an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Saturday (January 4), Lady Gaga spoke about the diagnosis of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) after rape at the age of 19.Winfrey started her 2020...