Zion Williamson will shortly begin “contact exercises and exercises”

Loading...

The New Orleans pelicans are in a season in which the hype before the season has not quite been caught up. An important reason for this is of course the absence of Zion Williamson, who did not speak during the regular season due to an arthroscopic operation on the knee.

The pelicans have carefully chosen to be extra careful to ensure that Williamson is ready to play, and for this reason the team's schedule for his 6-8 week return has not yet been reached. New Orleans has also kept its progress relatively short, and we recently learned that the team is trying to work with him to change their running and walking habits.

In good news, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that Williamson was about to return to the training hall. According to Charania, there is hope that Williamson will start practicing in the next week or two.

Williamson is expected to begin the first contact exercises and exercises in the next week or two. The pelicans have not set a schedule for his return. This is a gradual advance due to the uniqueness of Williamson's body and play, a 6-foot, 6, 285-pound specimen that we have never seen in the NBA.

Again, there is no reason to concern yourself with the course of the year so far, but any progress will surely please the pelicans. Charania not only worked with him, but also noticed that "Williamson focused on refining his eating habits" to become leaner. All of this seems pretty lengthy to get him ready for use again, but as we saw during his one-year stay at Duke, Williamson, when he fires 100 percent, is absolutely the kind of specimen worth waiting for ,