Zach Randolph ends his comeback attempt and will retire

Loading...

Sometimes a team and a player are made for each other. It's a rare gift, but when it does, it can change the trajectory for both. For Zach Randolph and the Memphis Grizzlies, this path may not have led to a championship, but the legacy it created was probably just as significant and transcendent.

Randolph has become synonymous with Memphis over the course of eight seasons, and his rough play has forever influenced how the Grizzlies, as a team and organization, think about basketball. While Randolph and the Grit-n-Grind era are long gone, this ethos lives on in the new generation that's ready to take on the coat.

On Thursday, Randolph told TMZ that he was no longer aiming for an NBA comeback and that the book on one of the NBA's more exciting and inspiring careers has recently been effectively (though not officially) completed.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEz7O6tgyXc (/ embed)

Z-Bo played for five teams throughout his NBA career and was twice crowned All Star in his Grizzlies days. During his most dominant time as a player, he was a 20-10 machine that punished his opponents in the post, even and just as the game around him changed and spread more and more towards the perimeter.

Randolph and Grizzlies were proud of their opposing style of play and were able to use it to their advantage for many years. Some of the West's elite teams met for legendary playoff battles against the Warriors, Clippers, Donner and more.

Needless to say, his years in Memphis were his best and most memorable, especially after a rocky start to his career, where he almost became a league-wide pariah as he shuffled into several teams before moving to Memphis and home found a redemption. Randolph gave his basketball life a fresh coat of paint and made sure not to waste it. He became an exemplary citizen who connected with his Memphis community and gave back both time and money.

Still, even though he may have sanded off some of those rough edges from younger years, Randolph never gave in an inch on the pitch, though his career in Sacramento ended. Who can forget this exchange with DeMarcus Cousins, one of the most underrated trash talk moments in NBA history?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qARggvqfcD4 (/ embed)

Nothing summarizes Z-Bo better than that, and nothing was more enjoyable than watching his defenders keep trying to stop him as he made his way to the basket without the help of speed or finesse is a relic of another time become. The post is a lonely place without being occupied unless you are on the other side trying to protect it.

The grizzlies don't have championship banners hanging on the rafters, but what they do have are the jerseys of each of the characters, including Randolph, from their greatest era. They are a monument to tenacity, hard work and overcoming your past and perceived disadvantages. It is a legacy that Grizzlies fans love to see like a title.

(tagsToTranslate) dimemag (t) sports (t) memphis grizzlies (t) zach randolph