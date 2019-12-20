Zach Banner takes Market Square in a jumpsuit for the fun Christmas / Steelers contest

Loading...

Going crazy Zach Bannerman Who saw this season coming for No. 72?

Not that he has become a professional bowler, but Banner is watching some playtime this season after being a boy on the marginal list to start the season. He survived the training camp and made the list of 53 men, and as the season progresses, he becomes increasingly a fan favorite.

From informing as eligible to maintain their blockage in the formation of victory to their funny antics on Twitter (including some important exchanges with Devlin & # 39; Duck & # 39; Hodges) Banner became the cult hero that Pittsburgh didn't know he needed.

And it is glorious.

In his last, Banner went to Market Square, testing the limits of Pittsburghers' random knowledge about the holiday season and his beloved Steelers.

First note: Banner measures 6 feet 9 inches, 344 pounds. He is literally one of the greatest men in the Steelers' locker room, if not the largest. And he's walking downtown with a Steelers monkey, a necklace with Christmas lights, an illuminated headband and a Santa Steelers hat.

Come on.

It also threatens to fight with Santa Claus.

Just watch the full video here, courtesy of Steelers official Twitter account, and enjoy:

Who is the fastest reindeer? The best Christmas movie? 🤔 @ ZBNFL arrives on the streets of downtown Pittsburgh to question people about their knowledge of Christmas and #Steelers. 🎄🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/RcRlu14pFk

– Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 20, 2019

