Zac Efron is said to have been hospitalized for a life-threatening infection

Zac Efron may have had a worse time than you during the holidays: According to the Australian Sunday Telegraph (as captured by The Cut), the actor and youngest Ted Bundy actor have been reported to be stable during filming after a potentially life-threatening illness last week to a show called "Killing Zac Efron".

Details are sparse at the moment, but Efron appears to have developed typhoid or a "similar bacterial infection" during an "off-grid shoot" in Papa New Guinea. He was then flown to Brisbane, Australia, and taken to the St. Andrews War Memorial Hospital in the nearby Spring Hill suburb. He recovered so much that he was allowed to fly back to Los Angeles on Christmas Eve and spent the rest of the vacation in treatment and recovery.

What is Killing Zac Efron, apart from a perhaps too literal documentary? After E! News it's a man vs. Wild-type show in which the high school musical "Bear Grylls" plays and drops to a remote island for 21 days armed "with nothing but basic equipment, a guide partner and the will to survive" ( and probably a camera or even a cameraman).

"I tend to thrive in extreme circumstances and look for opportunities that challenge me at every level," said Efron in a statement when the show was announced in November. "I look forward to exploring new territory and discovering what an unexpected adventure awaits me."

However, Efron is reportedly recovering from this episode. Get well soon.

(Via Sunday Telegraph and The Cut)

