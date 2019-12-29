Zac Efron gets a life-threatening infection while filming "Kill Zac Efron"

Loading...

Zac Efron was reportedly hospitalized after contracting a bacterial infection while filming his new reality series "Killing Zac Efron" in Papa New Guinea.

However, the actor "recovered quickly" and was able to spend the holidays at home after the health shock, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

"I got sick in Papua New Guinea, but I recovered quickly and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I'm home for the holidays with my friends and family," Efron tweeted.

"Thank you for all the love and worry, see you in 2020!"

It is unclear what Efron was affected with, but Vulture cites reports that it may have been typhoid fever, a deadly bacterial disease that spreads through food and water contamination.

Before returning home, Efron was being treated at St. Andrew's War Memorial Hospital in Australia, according to The Sunday Telegraph, who broke the news.

The reality show I was filming, which stars and produces, is a series of survival mode where Efron falls from the network for 21 days in the remote jungles of the country with nothing but basic equipment and a fellow guide.

"I tend to thrive in extreme circumstances and look for opportunities that challenge me at all levels," Efron said.

"I am excited to explore any unknown territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits me!"

