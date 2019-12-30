Zac Efron flew to the hospital while filming "Killing Zac Efron" – National

Loading...

Published on December 30, 2019 at 9:35 am

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

Zac Efron has announced that he has fallen ill while filming his new documentaries. He killed Zac Efron in Papua New Guinea.

Efron confirmed reports that he received medical treatment on social media on Monday.

"Very grateful to everyone who stretched out," he said. "I got sick in Papua New Guinea, but I came back quickly and spent an incredible 3 weeks in P.N.G. I am at home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thank you for all the love and care until 2020! "

CONTINUE READING:

Simone Biles, Zac Efron, finally meet – "Call me Mrs. Efron"



According to the Daily Telegraph, the 32-year-old actor was shooting a documentary series when he allegedly suffered from "a form of typhoid or a similar bacterial infection".

The story continues under the advertisement

He was flown to Brisbane, Australia for medical treatment and was allowed to fly back to the United States on Christmas Eve.

According to the Hollywood reporter, Efron can be seen as an executive producer in a new adventure series titled Killing Zac Efron for the mobile video streaming platform Quibi.

Killing Zac Efron will follow the actor as he "plunges deep into the jungle of a remote, dangerous island and falls off the net for 21 days."

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR