Yumi tipped to shine for Snowden at Randwick

Loading...

"She is not tall, she is an immature little filly, but she is very authentic and tries very hard," he said. “It was not a surprise to see her lawsuit against a filly who ran well on Saturday. In two-year-olds, size can be important at first, but if they have the capacity, nothing can replace it.

"She has a big ticker, she is very hard and authentic. I hope she is a good horse because she has a good horse attitude. "

The filly is the first favorite and if she succeeds, she will continue the incredible race that Peter and Paul Snowden have with their youngsters this season.

Their two years started 32 times for 12 wins, an astounding strike rate of 37% and 11 other rankings. It’s an unprecedented race for the team and Snowden is putting it on a bit of a beating.

"I think our tracks helped, the polytrack was very good," he said. “The shin pain stopped a lot and the horses got along very well. I don't know why, we work hard every year and not every year you get results.

"But this year, it seems that everything is going very well."

After Yumi's debut, they will produce Pierro colt Untamed in Canterbury on Friday evening and Wyong Magic Millions placegetter Remorseless at Saturday's meeting in Kensington.

Best bets:

Race 5 (5) Killer Instinct

Race 8 (2) Shears