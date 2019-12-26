YouTube provides new copyright tools for makers in Studio

Loading...

YouTube makers have long been struggling with copyrighted content and, more often than not, it requires full editing of a video. With the latest Studio update, YouTube brings a new copyright tool with the name & # 39; Assisted Trim & # 39; which can remove a copyrighted part of a video without removing it from the platform.

"Assisted Trim," announced earlier this month in a blog post, should help creators who receive a copyright notice on a video that affects only a portion of the video. For example, if a song is playing in the background.

When used, this feature automatically identifies and marks the part of the video that is the subject of a copyright claim. From there, the creator can immediately remove it, which in turn resolves the copyright claim on the video and resolves any problems with generating revenue. In the future, YouTube says users can adjust the endpoints of what Content ID has selected to ensure that the viewing experience is still ideal.

In addition to Assisted Trim, YouTube has also introduced several other new copyright tools for makers. One is a new interface in YouTube Studio that allows creators to immediately see information about active copyright violations and details about how they can be resolved.

We also offer more transparency about the content of the removed copyright than ever before, so we now display the specific description of the copyrighted work provided by the claimant in the removal notice. In cases where that information is not immediately available, there is an option to contact our copyright team for a copy of the removal notice.

Under the video & # 39; s section there is also a new filter that only shows videos with some form of copyright claim.

There is a new filter on the Video & # 39; s page that allows you to see which of your videos are affected by copyright violations or Content ID claims (yes, these are different!). Just click on Copyright Claims in the filter. We've also added a new "Restrictions" column on the Videos & # 39; s page with a better defined access point for finding details about copyright issues on your video.

