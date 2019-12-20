Your Volvo 2011-2017 can unexpectedly open its doors while it is moving

Loading...

Imagine making a turn and suddenly seeing the driver's side door open unexpectedly. That would be nerve-racking, and that's why Volvo remembers 144,937 vehicles in the United States.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (PDF), the recall has consequences for the S60 and S60 Cross Country models for 2011-2017, as well as their V60 and V60 Cross Country counterparts. The cars were produced between 2 June 2010 and 31 December 2016.

The government says the vehicles have defective door locks that can weaken and break after exposure to extreme heat. Although NHTSA says they are likely to break when the door is opened, they can take the & # 39; potential risk for the door to open while driving & # 39; do not exclude.

In particular, the agency said that this could happen while reversing or driving around a roundabout. Although the chance of this happening is relatively small, the NHTSA said it could be dangerous if the door were opened and an unrestricted occupant was sitting next to it.

On the other hand, the government said that most people notice the problem when the doors become harder to close. Even if owners don't notice, the open door warning light should illuminate in the driver information display.

Volvo will inform owners of affected models and they can go to a dealer who will replace all four door locks for free. The recall is expected to commence on January 4, 2020 and owners can contact Volvo for more information.