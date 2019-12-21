Your baby can survive the cold weather with this winter equipment

Loading...

I can't stand the cold, but I quickly discovered that I couldn't stay locked up with my baby all winter. If you're going crazy and you've exhausted all the episodes of The Crown, The Good Place, or whatever you have, prepare yourself, your older brothers and your baby for the cold with a warm winter team.

Wrap yourself in the stroller

As a cozy sleeping bag, this JJ Cole Bundleme Bunting Bag has a soft lining inside and closes around your baby. I found it much safer and warmer than putting a blanket around my baby, since the blanket always had a tendency to slip when we went for a walk in the stroller.

A tight car seat

Designed for the car seat (and some strollers), both the JJ Cole car seat cover and the Skip Hop car seat coverslip slide over the car seat like an adjustable sheet with a trimmed hole. This means that the cover does not interfere with the straps of the car seats (keeping the integrity of your seat secure), but still allows you to close the zipper blanket so that your baby can stay comfortable and warm inside.

A clear canopy

A transparent canopy for the stroller (you will want to find the right size for your stroller in particular) covers your stroller so that your child remains dry inside but can still see everything outside. My children really liked sitting on the canopy of our stroller as they could see the raindrops fall without really getting wet. In addition, the canopy protects them if the weather is especially windy.

An adorable hat

Babies with knitted hats are adorable. The challenge is to keep the hats on their heads. The good thing is that there are so many capricious and playful hats that you can choose more than one, perhaps one more utilitarian and functional, as well as one of these beauties:

This cat hat even comes with a leash with one leg on the end.

The long and flexible ears of this knit hat will turn your baby into a bunny rabbit.

Your baby will be ready to fly in this aviation hat with glasses and earmuffs.

A warm snow suit

A snowsuit will protect your baby from head to toe, particularly older babies who have mobility and want to play outside. Personally, I am a fan of reversible clothing, like this Columbia Infant Powder Lite Reversible Bunting, which has a color block on one side and a more intricate pattern on the other, like two sets on one.

A pair of mittens

I have not discovered how to keep mittens or gloves on my children, so please repeat their secrets below. These dinosaur mittens are fun and cheap enough not to be too annoying if you lose one.

