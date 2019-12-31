Young Thug launched its "Spider" clothing brand

Loading...

Young Thug officially launched its Spider clothing line last week – Thug previewed the line during the Wireless Festival in London.

The brand's Instagram account announced the news in a post entitled "NO MORE. SPIDER AVAILABLE ONLINE. FOR THE FIRST TIME. Eight days spider. DAILY NEWS UNTIL JANUARY 1." Correct: The clothing line from Thug brings daily until the new year new products so that consumers can buy a new product every day if they want. As of Monday, the brand's website only has a matching red hoodie and jogger sweatpants that are sold separately. I think it's good that Thug is offering new items starting Tuesday, you can search kingspider.co/collections for new items daily.

It was a busy end of the decade for Thug. The rapper performed at Rolling Loud Los Angeles and released the deluxe version of So Much Fun with five new tracks. Just last week, Thug released his "Boy Back" video with Nav and then appeared on Travis Scott's Jackboys EP. Punk, the episode of Thugs So Much Fun, should drop in early 2020.

