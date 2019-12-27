"You" Season 2, "Messiah", "Ray Donovan", "Shameless"

Loading...

Christmas is around the corner, but hopefully you have enough downtime to enjoy some meaty TV deals. If nothing below matches your sensitivities, check out our guide to what you should see while streaming right now.

You (12/26, Netflix series) – Penn Badgley's stalker Joe is back and he's as bad as ever. It's actually worse and the series is as absurd, mushy, and confusingly thorny as ever. Fans will probably still be looking for an undeniable monster, but Joe is now Will and he has a number of new obstacles in Los Angeles. This season is absolutely crazy and you will love it.

The Degenerates: Season 2 (12/31, Netflix Series) – The comedy series with emerging comics is back. This time Adrienne Iapalucci, Donnell Rawlings, Jim Norton, Nikki Glaser, Ms. Pat and Robert Kelly are delivering unfiltered sets for the New Year.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2 (12/26, Netflix series) – This cartoon series follows a young Tony Toretto who only wants to be like his older cousin Dom. Tony infiltrates an elite racing league that is secretly a shameful crime organization, and yes, you probably know how that will work.

Messiah (1/1, Netflix series) – This thriller series asks what happens when social media and cable news follow a suspected miracle worker while cultivating followers internationally. Is he real or is he a scam and does the answer to this question matter at all? Mehdi Dehbi plays the key charismatic character with Michelle Monaghan's CIA officer who tries to stop what she thinks is a deceitful deceiver before destroying the world's geopolitical order. Dermot Mulroney, Beau Bridges, Tomer Sisley and John Ortiz also play the leading roles.

spin out (1/1, Netflix series) – The world of elite figure skating is scrutinized by this series, which follows not only the dreams but also the personal life (including personal demons) of aspiring competitors who are struggling to compete to get one everything they worked for.

The circle (1/1, Netflix series) – This faux reality series follows a group of participants who interact with each other via a social media platform. They all compete for money and also for hearts and try to find out who is real and who is a catfish.

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Dec. 24, Netflix Special) – This truly crazy event follows comedian John Mulaney, who sings songs with children and celebrity guests. Mulaney freely admits that the children are "more talented than me", but does it matter? Nope. Special guests are David Byrne, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Richard Kind and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Lost In Space: Season 2 (Dec. 24, Netflix Series) – The Robinson family returns with Jupiter 2, which is exposed on a mysterious ocean planet. You need to work with Dr. Smith and Don West work together to unite with other colonists after finding their way back to the Resolute, but as always, it will be difficult, especially with Robot.

Here's the rest of this weekend's remarkable programming:

Ray Donovan (Sunday, 8:00 p.m., Showtime) – Ray's memories of Jim Sullivan have been forgotten, Mickey learns what really happened with the botched robbery, and Smitty has to face the police to tell the truth.

Murder in Dublin (Sunday, Starz, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 1 of the crime story continues, and Cassie and Rob face an inevitable confrontation.

shameless (Sunday, 9:00 p.m., Showtime) – Debbie may have accidentally become a prostitute. It depends on the actual title of the episode. Meanwhile, Frank learns more about Faye, and Ian and Mickey suffer catastrophic misunderstandings.

