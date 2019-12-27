You can now make a deposit of $ 1,000 for the fully electric air from Lucid

Loading...

Lucid Motors has started depositing $ 1,000 for the highly anticipated fully electric Air before production starts late next year.

The electric car manufacturer started in 2017 with accepting $ 2500 deposits for the Air. An email recently sent to potential customers revealed that the down payment has been reduced to a fully refundable $ 1,000. Those who have made a deposit of $ 2500 can request a refund of $ 1500 if they wish. These customers keep their place at the front of the line.

A long time comes: the governor of Arizona joins Lucid Motors at the factory in Arizona

"We have also streamlined our reservation process: simplifying the reservation form, adding new payment options and updating the reservation price to $ 1,000," is stated in the email. “As the holder of a reservation you will have the opportunity to be one of the first to own a Lucid Air. You can also expect invitations to special events with exclusive opportunities to experience the car. Your $ 1,000 reservation payment is applied to the purchase price of your Lucid Air and is fully refundable. "

Last week Lucid unveiled a beta-engineering prototype of the Air and claimed that the 95 percent production is representative. The prototype was built at the company's headquarters in Silicon Valley, in contrast to the factory that Lucid is currently building in Casa Grande, Arizona. In total Lucid has built 80 aluminum body structures at the head office.

Lucid's plans for electric vehicles were stimulated after Saudi Arabia's sovereign equity fund agreed to invest $ 1 billion in the company.

