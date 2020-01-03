Yorkshire Bank problem leaves hundreds of clients unpaid

Loading...

Yorkshire Bank customers are without money today, as their wages apparently have not been processed.

Disability benefits and HMRC payments are also part of the funds that weren't paid into Yorkshire Bank accounts this morning.

People have turned to social media to complain about the glitch, with some saying they have received an SMS saying they are in their overdraft and that they will be charged.

Customers tweeted the bank asking for answers.

One of them said, "Why are you contacting people who have gone into an unexpected overdraft and trying to charge them. It's your fault. You have to accept responsibility. Otherwise, I will go further.

Another added: "Myself and my colleague have both banked with you and we have not paid our wages into our account today. Everyone I work with has been paid, except those who bank with you. Your customer advisers say it's not your fault, but it clearly is?

Another client said: "Has anything been sorted yet. I have not been paid into my account. The employer has paid everyone, only yorkshire bank customers are Invoices were pending and could not work because there was no money for diesel. May we have a schedule please or just a little clarity !! !

A spokesperson said: "We are studying the reports as a priority and will provide an update to customers as soon as possible."