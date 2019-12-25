Loading...

The following editorial, one of the most famous ever written, appeared in The New York Sun in 1897 and remains a party favorite 122 years later.

We are pleased to respond immediately and, therefore, in an outstanding way the communication below, expressing at the same time our great satisfaction that its faithful author is among the friends of The Sun:

Dear editor! I'm 8 years old.

Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus.

Dad says: "If you see it in The Sun, it is like that." Please tell me the truth: is there a Santa Claus?

Virginia O & # 39; Hanlon

115 W. 95th Street

Virginia, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical era. They do not believe except what they see. They think that nothing might not be understandable by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether men or children, are small. In this great universe of ours, man is a simple insect, an ant, in his intellect, compared to the unlimited world around him, measured by intelligence capable of capturing the totality of truth and knowledge.

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love, generosity and devotion, and you know that they abound and give your life the highest beauty and joy. Poor me! how sad the world would be if there were no Santa Claus. It would be as sad as if there were no Virginias.

There would be no childish faith, no poetry, no romance to make this existence tolerable. We should not enjoy, except in sense and sight. The eternal life with which childhood fills the world would be extinguished.

Do not believe in Santa Claus! You better not believe in fairies! It is possible that his dad hired men to watch in all the chimneys on Christmas Eve to catch Santa Claus, but even if they didn't see Santa Claus coming down, what would that prove? No one sees Santa Claus, but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus. The most real things in the world are those that neither boys nor men can see. Have you ever seen fairies dancing on the grass? Of course not, but that is not proof that they are not there. No one can conceive or imagine all the wonders that are not seen or seen in the world.

You can tear the baby's rattle and see what the noise is doing inside, but there is a veil that covers the invisible world that not even the strongest man, not even the united strength of all the strongest men who ever lived, could tear. Only faith, fantasy, poetry, love and romance can put that curtain aside and see and imagine the supernatural beauty and glory beyond. Is everything real? Ah, Virginia, in this whole world there is nothing more real and permanent.

No Santa Claus Thank God! He lives and lives forever. In a thousand years, Virginia, no, in ten times 10,000 years, will continue to cheer up the heart of childhood.