Yes, Bernie Sanders could be the candidate – and it would be an epic nightmare for Democrats

Suddenly it seems that Bernie Sanders – the democratic socialist candidate participating in the Democratic primaries – could have a chance to win a significant number of primaries, becoming the Democratic Party’s candidate for president in 2020.

As Holly Otterbein and David Siders write in Politico, the man who was struck off by party insiders "as a candidate with a committed but narrow base who was too far to win the primary" force now party leaders to reassess this assumption. The authors argue that "in the past few weeks something has changed".

Dan Pfeiffer, an Obama adviser, told them that Sanders could win Iowa and New Hampshire and create a sea wave by the time the South Carolina primary takes place (which Joe Biden is now preferred to win) as well as Super Tuesday. By then, Bernie could be an unstoppable force. NBC News national political correspondent Steve Kornacki told Newsweek that "if it starts to win, there could be a market effect".

