Yellowstone bison donated to tribes to help reduce massacres

A bison moves through the snow in Yellowstone National Park. (Shutterstock)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – US officials transferred 33 disease-free bison from Yellowstone National Park to a U.S. Indian reserve in Montana on Monday as part of efforts to reduce the killing of bison migrating from the park .

Robert Magnan with the Fort Peck tribes said the shipment was due to arrive in the northeastern Montana reservation later today.

The shipment included bison and descendants trapped by park administrators under a legal agreement with the State of Montana to prevent the spread of brucellosis.

The bison were tested several times during a quarantine in the Yellowstone area led by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make sure they were disease-free.

"We have passed enough animals through this process for me to be convinced that it works," said Montana veterinarian Martin Zaluski.

Brucellosis can abort pups of pregnant females. It has been eradicated in the United States, except in the Yellowstone area, where it persists in herds of elk and bison.

Yellowstone has captured thousands of bison and sent them to slaughter for disease control over the past few decades.

The quarantine program has been in place for over a decade, but experienced difficulties during its early years in the face of strong opposition from the animal husbandry industry. Some elected officials are concerned about the contamination of cows.

Fort Peck has already received Yellowstone bison, including 55 bulls during the summer. But those who moved on Monday included the first group of women to be transferred under current brucellosis screening protocols. The disease is usually transmitted by females, which means that they pose a higher risk to livestock.

"The many years of attempts at rapprochement between the state, the tribes, the federal authorities and (outside groups) finally succeeded," said Chamois Andersen with Defenders of Wildlife, which helped pay the costs of # 39; s shipping.

"This is a very good sign when you have these women who are the most scrutinized," she added.