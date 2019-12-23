Yates bypasses the Tour de France in favor of the Olympic tilt

Loading...

The Olympic Games begin on July 24, six days after the end of the Tour de France, which has been brought forward. The calendar has influenced Yates' plans and will also see him start his season earlier than usual, in January rather than February.

"After participating in both the Giro and the Tour last season, I was extremely tired and so the team decided to stop earlier than normal to give me the best possible preparation for 2020", said said Yates.

"The winter has gone well so far and I have just completed a very important training block in Gran Canaria, but I will leave Australia early to be able to adapt in the heat."

Simon Yates in the pink leader's jersey at the Giro d & # 39; Italia 2018. Credit: AP

The 2018 Vuelta a Espana champion entered the Tour this year with the intention of playing a supporting role for his identical twin, Adam, but became a star actor with a first victory on the stage 12 that he supported on stage 15 in Foix.

The British climber was clear on stage 19 with the eventual Tour winner Egan Bernal (Ineos) before the hail and a landslide near the finish in Tignes saw the race canceled and the time taken from the penultimate climb to the Col de l & # 39; Iseran.

His performance on the Tour came after an eighth place at the Giro d & # 39; Italia, where Yates had pending business. He almost won the race in 2018, spending 13 days in the pink leader's jersey to defeat on stage 19, in which Chris Froome (Ineos) claimed to take the lead of the race and finally the general title.

Simon Yates at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana, which he won first for his team registered in Australia. Credit: EPA via AAP

"The Giro is a race with lots of charm and character. The fans are passionate, the course is amazing and it always produces exciting and aggressive races, which I enjoy," said Yates.

"Last year, I felt like I had never really reached the level I expected from myself. I want to get back in the best shape possible and try again. That, and with the Games Olympic so close to the Tour de France, I believe that the best way to approach the Olympic Games would be to do the Giro.

"The 2020 route is a very traditional route with a lot of time to cover kilometers and many high altitude passes. We will have to prepare for everything that will happen," he continued.

"The goal is to have the condition and the form that I know I can have, to give everything I have, which I hope will give me the best chance of winning . "

Most seen in sport

Loading