Xiaomi teases his round & # 39; Mi Watch Color & # 39; smart watch

Loading...

Xiaomi debuted a smartwatch based on Google's Wear OS in China earlier this year, but the square Apple Watch-like design may not be suitable for everyone. Xiaomi is now testing a new smart watch with the "Mi Watch Color", which has a more traditional round design.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

The first teaser of the Xiaomi Mi Watch Color does not tell us everything about the upcoming smartwatch, but confirms various hardware data. Firstly, this watch has a circular display instead of the square panel of the normal Mi Watch. This results in a much more traditional-looking watch. The design has two buttons on the right side of the dial and lips to connect bands.

According to Gadgets360, the Mi Watch Color is available in black, gold and silver with different band options. SparrowsNews has also posted an official promotional video for the Mi Watch Color, which teases some of those colors, as well as various watchfaces and software features.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l2pRw4b9w0w [/ embed]

At the moment we do not know for sure whether or not the Mi Watch Color will use Google's Wear OS, but it seems quite possible. Just like the regular Mi Watch, it is definitely a modified version of the platform. It is also unclear which specifications feed the color, but Xiaomi has plagued the "battery life all day long". More details will probably be available before the watch goes on sale in China on January 3.

More about Xiaomi:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjZkU6Ebgjs [/ embed]