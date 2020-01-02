Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are joining forces to share files across multiple platforms

Loading...

Now that Android Beam is being abolished with the release of Android Q, we still don't know for sure what the future holds for sharing files between platforms. We have seen a glimpse of the new Fast Share, but it is not known if it is available for all Android phones. Although we are still unclear, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo have decided to join forces to work on a multi-platform Android file transfer platform.

This new alliance between the Chinese manufacturers will work together to create and develop a brand new P2P file transfer protocol (via XDA developers).

(Update 01/02): After a fairly long wait, we now have a little more information about when this new file sharing platform will hit Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi devices. Vivo has confirmed that the seamless file transfer protocol will promote the wider application of 5G and that it will gradually be rolled out on new Vivo devices from February 2020.

There is no confirmation of when we will see this feature on Oppo or Xiaomi devices, but we would think that they will follow closely. It is still unclear whether this new feature will be limited to Asian markets or will be seen globally.

What is known is how easy file sharing will be. Users only need to turn on their WiFi and Bluetooth, or enable the feature under "menu" and then select the files they want to share. If the other function is also on, an icon appears to inform the user. After confirmation, the selected files are transferred seamlessly and quickly.

Announced on the Chinese social networking site Weibo, the alliance is interesting because Oppo is still technically connected to OnePlus through a parent company. Although OnePlus has its own file transfer protocol, called FileDash, it does mean that we may see this new fast transfer system on future OnePlus phones.

XDA notes that this fast transfer method is likely to use Bluetooth LE to establish connections, which then ensures transfer speeds of up to 20 megabytes per second. You can also send almost any file type with the transfer protocol, the bonus is that you do not need the same phone as your friend to send a file.

This is perhaps bigger news for Chinese smart phone owners, because Google services are usually not present on the phones sold in the east. That said, if the trio of manufacturers can convince others to join forces, we can have a powerful file sharing feature on millions of phones worldwide.

Vivo, Xiaomi and Oppo have said that the feature will be available at the end of next month. However, there is no word about which phones will be compatible at this early stage – without knowing whether this will be limited to just the Chinese or Eastern markets.

