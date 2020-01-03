Xiaomi camera security issue shows other houses on Nest Hub

Loading...

Smart security cameras can be an extremely useful tool, but they can also be a cause for concern when it comes to privacy. This week, a potentially serious security issue has occurred with the smart cameras from Xiaomi when viewed through a Google Nest Hub.

A Reddit user discovered that his Google Nest Hub does not display camera feed on his Xiaomi device. On the contrary, the Hub showed feeds from cameras that seem to be with random people who bought the same hardware. Every time he asked for a feed, a new camera appeared with a photo of that other person, as shown below. There are also several examples on the Reddit post, including an image of a sleeping baby.

There are many questions about this, but we can assume that this probably has nothing to do with the Google Nest Hub. It is rather a problem with the Xiaomi software. The owner of the camera noted that it was a Xiaomi Mijia camera with firmware version 3.5.1_00.66.

Updating: Google tells us that it is aware of the problem and is in contact with Xiaomi to solve the problem. The cause is still unclear, but for now Google is disabling integration with Xiaomi devices on Google Home / Nest hardware.

We are aware of the problem and are in contact with Xiaomi to work on a solution. In the meantime, we disable Xiaomi integrations on our devices.

Update 12/3: A day after the story broke out, Xiaomi finally spoke. Speaking with Engadget, the company confirms our theory that this is a caching problem. Apparently up to 1,044 users may have been affected, but only a few have had the exact circumstances to activate photos from other users' cameras. The problem is solved at the end of Xiaomi.

Xiaomi has always given priority to the privacy and information security of our users. We are aware that there was a problem with receiving photos while connecting Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p to the Google Home hub. We apologize for the inconvenience to our users.

Our team has since acted immediately to resolve the issue and it has now been resolved. After investigation, we discovered that the problem was caused by a cache update on December 26, 2019, which was designed to improve the quality of camera streaming. This only happened in extremely rare circumstances. In this case it happened during the integration between Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p and the Google Home Hub with a display under poor network conditions.

We have also found that 1044 users work with such integrations and only a few can be affected with extremely poor network conditions. This problem will not occur if the camera is connected to the Mi Home app of the Xiaomi.

Xiaomi has communicated and resolved this issue with Google and has also suspended this service until the cause has been fully resolved to ensure that such issues will no longer occur.

When we first encountered this message on Reddit, there were no reports of the problem from other users. Now, a few hours later, nobody else has replicated the problem, making it seem like it only affects a very limited number of people. That doesn't mean that this isn't a huge security issue with Xiaomi's cameras, but at least it doesn't seem widespread. The limited scope of who is affected also means that this must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Xiaomi is not really alone when it comes to problems like this. Recently, Google & # 39; s Nest discovered a bug that allowed used cameras & # 39; s from Nest to give information to previous account holders until it was fixed.

Our Ryan Kovatch pointed out that this is more than likely a caching issue that is similar to a recent issue Steam encountered.

As said, this is only a case, but it is still a cause for concern. If you have a Xiaomi camera at home, especially in a sensitive area, it might not be a bad idea to stop until Xiaomi or Google has commented.

